‘Tulsa King’ Returns, Celebrating Earth, Wind & Fire, Farm Aid Turns 40, Disneyland at 70

Tulsa King returns for a third season, with Robert Patrick joining the crime drama as Sylvester Stallone‘s latest adversary. Stevie Wonder is among the talents saluting Earth, Wind & Fire in a Grammy-branded music special. Willie Nelson headlines the 40th-anniversary Farm Aid concert from Minneapolis. Another milestone gets its due in a 20/20 special exploring the 70-year history of Disneyland.

Brian Douglas / Paramount+

Tulsa King

Season Premiere

SUNDAY: New York mob transplant Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) isn’t going anywhere. Paramount+ renewed this dark crime dramedy set in sunny Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a fourth season even before Season 3 gets underway this week, and its central character has made himself so at home with his new Western crew that he turns down an opportunity to return to his East Coast roots. Besides, there are new opportunities afoot, including a family-run distillery that’s for sale, a transaction that puts Dwight at odds with a ruthless local magnate, Jeremiah Dunmire (a fearsome Robert Patrick). Also new this season: Kevin Pollak as Special Agent Russo, who thinks he’s got Dwight under his thumb. Underestimating Dwight is usually a bad idea.

Stewart Cook/CBS

A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire

Special 8/7c

SUNDAY: “Do you remember the 21st night of September?” If that lyric makes you want to get up and dance, this concert tribute is for you. Filmed in July at the Hollywood Bowl with the L.A. Philharmonic as the deluxe backup band, the musical legends celebrate their hit parade of classics with special guests including Stevie Wonder, Jonas Brothers, Jon Batiste, and Janelle Monáe. Shining stars, indeed.

Matt Kincaid / Getty Images

Farm Aid 40

Special 7/6c

SATURDAY: Another concert, this time for a worthy cause, marks the 40th anniversary of Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid, which over the years has raised more than $85 million to support family farms. Nelson is joined by fellow superstars Neil Young (with the Chrome Hearts), John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and Margo Price at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to bring agricultural communities back in the spotlight. The special will also be available via livestream on CNN.com and CNN’s apps without requiring a cable subscription.

ABC

20/20

Special 8/7c

SUNDAY: Corporate synergy is alive and well in 20/20’s two-hour valentine to the flagship theme park of parent company Disney. To mark the 70th anniversary of California’s iconic Disneyland, cameras go inside the “World of Color” control room to reveal the high tech that keeps the park humming, with personal reminiscences from Mary Poppins herself, Julie Andrews, and celebrities including Josh Gad (who once worked as a skipper at Jungle Cruise), Neil Patrick Harris, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Former Disney Imagineer Bob Gurr, who was there on opening day in 1955, reflects on working with the visionary Walt Disney as the special looks forward to the future of Disneyland Resort and forthcoming Disney California Adventure Park attractions.

Sam Taylor / Mainstreet Productions

Unforgotten

10/9c

SUNDAY: More secrets spill out as the cold-case detectives get ever closer to the truth about Gerry Cooper’s 2021 death in the penultimate episode of the engrossing Masterpiece mystery’s sixth season. While Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and Jess (Sinéad Keenan) dig deeper into the histories of key suspects Asif (Elham Ehsas) and Melinda (MyAnna Buring), Gerry’s widow Judith (Victoria Hamilton) continues to try blocking their access to her daughter, Taylor (Pixie Davies). But the most jarring confession may be the one Jess demands from her unfaithful husband, Steve (Andrew Lancel).

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: