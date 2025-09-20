‘Tulsa King’ Returns, Celebrating Earth, Wind & Fire, Farm Aid Turns 40, Disneyland at 70
Tulsa King returns for a third season, with Robert Patrick joining the crime drama as Sylvester Stallone‘s latest adversary. Stevie Wonder is among the talents saluting Earth, Wind & Fire in a Grammy-branded music special. Willie Nelson headlines the 40th-anniversary Farm Aid concert from Minneapolis. Another milestone gets its due in a 20/20 special exploring the 70-year history of Disneyland.
Tulsa King
SUNDAY: New York mob transplant Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) isn’t going anywhere. Paramount+ renewed this dark crime dramedy set in sunny Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a fourth season even before Season 3 gets underway this week, and its central character has made himself so at home with his new Western crew that he turns down an opportunity to return to his East Coast roots. Besides, there are new opportunities afoot, including a family-run distillery that’s for sale, a transaction that puts Dwight at odds with a ruthless local magnate, Jeremiah Dunmire (a fearsome Robert Patrick). Also new this season: Kevin Pollak as Special Agent Russo, who thinks he’s got Dwight under his thumb. Underestimating Dwight is usually a bad idea.
A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire
SUNDAY: “Do you remember the 21st night of September?” If that lyric makes you want to get up and dance, this concert tribute is for you. Filmed in July at the Hollywood Bowl with the L.A. Philharmonic as the deluxe backup band, the musical legends celebrate their hit parade of classics with special guests including Stevie Wonder, Jonas Brothers, Jon Batiste, and Janelle Monáe. Shining stars, indeed.
Farm Aid 40
SATURDAY: Another concert, this time for a worthy cause, marks the 40th anniversary of Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid, which over the years has raised more than $85 million to support family farms. Nelson is joined by fellow superstars Neil Young (with the Chrome Hearts), John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and Margo Price at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to bring agricultural communities back in the spotlight. The special will also be available via livestream on CNN.com and CNN’s apps without requiring a cable subscription.
20/20
SUNDAY: Corporate synergy is alive and well in 20/20’s two-hour valentine to the flagship theme park of parent company Disney. To mark the 70th anniversary of California’s iconic Disneyland, cameras go inside the “World of Color” control room to reveal the high tech that keeps the park humming, with personal reminiscences from Mary Poppins herself, Julie Andrews, and celebrities including Josh Gad (who once worked as a skipper at Jungle Cruise), Neil Patrick Harris, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Former Disney Imagineer Bob Gurr, who was there on opening day in 1955, reflects on working with the visionary Walt Disney as the special looks forward to the future of Disneyland Resort and forthcoming Disney California Adventure Park attractions.
Unforgotten
SUNDAY: More secrets spill out as the cold-case detectives get ever closer to the truth about Gerry Cooper’s 2021 death in the penultimate episode of the engrossing Masterpiece mystery’s sixth season. While Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and Jess (Sinéad Keenan) dig deeper into the histories of key suspects Asif (Elham Ehsas) and Melinda (MyAnna Buring), Gerry’s widow Judith (Victoria Hamilton) continues to try blocking their access to her daughter, Taylor (Pixie Davies). But the most jarring confession may be the one Jess demands from her unfaithful husband, Steve (Andrew Lancel).
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Wrestlepalooza (Saturday, 7 pm/ET, ESPN App): A match between John Cena and Brock Lesnar is the main event of a WWE spectacle from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, livestreaming on the new ESPN App.
- Crossroad Springs (Saturday, 8/7c, Great American Family): The ranching community comes together when a powerful storm descends upon Crossroad Springs.
- The Girl Who Survived: The Alina Thompson Story (Saturday, 8/7c, Lifetime): Brielle Robillard stars in a fact-based film as 15-year-old Alina, an aspiring model who attracts the attention of a photographer (Steve Byers) who’s also a serial killer using his photo shoots to lure new victims.
- Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller (Saturday, 9/8c, National Geographic): The investigative journalist wraps her fifth season with a report on the black market for shark fins.
- Sunday Night Football (Sunday, 8:15 pm/ET, NBC): The most recent Super Bowl runner-up, Kansas City Chiefs, takes on the New York Giants. Following the game: a special Sunday night edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (approximately midnight/11c) with Matthew McConaughey among the scheduled guests.
- The Marlow Murder Club (Sunday, 9/8c, PBS): The amateur sleuths tackle their latest case when a member of the prestigious Marlow Sailing Club dies in a mysterious “accident.”
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Sunday, 9/8c, AMC): Daryl (Norman Reedus) takes Roberto (Hugo Arbués) on a dangerous road trip to find materials to fix the boat that could take him and Carol (Melissa McBride) home from Spain. Back in Solaz del Mar, Roberto’s girlfriend Justina (Candela Saitta) makes a disturbing discovery that probably won’t sit well with her fellow citizens.
- Task (Sunday, 9/8c, HBO): Robbie (Tom Pelphrey) reveals the source of his vendetta against the Dark Hearts motorcycle gang, while suspicions arise among the gang and the FBI task force that there could be leaks from both sides.
- Halloween Wars (Sunday, 9/8c, Food Network): Host Jonathan Bennett welcomes seven teams of artisans to the 15th season of the seasonal competition, where the first challenge involves depicting their favorite monsters from childhood while using a classic school snack in the recipe.
- Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery (Sunday, streaming on Hulu): A documentary explores the history of the music festival for women artists, featuring interviews with original Lilith Fair performers (including Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow and Jewel) and stars from a new generation including Brandi Carlile and Olivia Rodrigo.
- Inside: USA (Sunday, streaming on Netflix): A reality competition pitting 12 content creators in a series of challenges, with $1 million at stake, launches with four episodes and four more on Wednesday before next Sunday’s two-part finale.