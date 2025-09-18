A glimpse into Italy’s longest and most complex investigations into its most savage serial killer to date, The Monster of Florence is a crime drama series that uses the original case to reconstruct the 17-year investigation into the serial killer.

“Horror, to be truly told, must be faced, not avoided,” said director-producer Stefano Sollima about the series. “And a story, to come through with clarity, without embracing a thesis, must begin at the very beginning. To recount it with honesty, respect, and rigor must still carry meaning. Not to solve, not to explain, but simply to remember. A way to remain close to those who were left there, forever in the night.”

Here is everything we know so far about the four-episode event, including the cast, the premiere date, and what to expect.

When does The Monster of Florence premiere?

The Netflix limited series is available to stream on October 22, with all four episodes premiering on this date. The series originally premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

What is The Monster of Florence about?

Between 1968 and 1985, a serial killer (or possibly multiple killers) stalked the area around Florence, Italy, armed with a .22-caliber Beretta, sparking one of the country’s longest and most infamous criminal investigations. Over the years, eight couples were brutally murdered in secluded spots across the countryside. Drawing on ongoing legal proceedings and decades of inquiry, this true-crime narrative explores the suspects, the evidence, and the theories that remain fiercely debated to this day.

Who stars in The Monster of Florence?

The cast includes Marco Bullitta, Valentino Mannias, Francesca Olia, Liliana Bottone, Giacomo Fadda, Antonio Tintis, and Giordano Mannu.

Is The Monster of Florence based on a true story?

Yes. The Monster of Florence is inspired by real-life crimes that took place from 1968 to 1985 in the countryside around Florence. It dramatizes the investigation into these horrific murders and the legal battles that followed.

Who is behind The Monster of Florence?

The limited series is directed by Stefano Sollima, known for his gritty crime-drama films including Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) and ZeroZeroZero (2020). The series was created by Leonardo Fasoli and Sollima and is produced by Sollima, Lorenzo Mieli, and Gina Gardini

Is there a trailer?

Yes. The trailer traces the horror across decades as authorities struggle to piece together the crimes and connect the violent acts, spotlighting the police and the victims while offering chilling glimpses of the possible killer(s). On screen, the phrase appears: “17 years of horror that terrorized a generation.” Watch it above.

The Monster of Florence, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 22, Netflix