Tony & Ziva’s Prison Break, ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Returns, Jason Bateman and Jude Law in ‘Black Rabbit,’ Swimming with Dolphins
NCIS: Tony & Ziva shifts into a higher action gear when the couple infiltrates a super-max prison to rescue an Interpol agent. Hulu‘s legal melodrama Reasonable Doubt enters its third season. Ozark‘s Jason Bateman and Jude Law are brothers in hot water in the Netflix thriller Black Rabbit. A National Geographic special captures life among dolphins and other marine life in a protected area in the Azores.
NCIS: Tony & Ziva
“We’re about to do something either brilliant or really idiotic,” predicts Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) as she and longtime romantic and sparring partner Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) prepare to storm a super-max prison in Austria, where Interpol’s Secretary General Jonah Markham (Julian Overden) is being held. Can’t two things be true at once? The mission, as you’d expect, does not go without complications or surprise reversals or implications of future global threats for the couple to defuse as the season continues. This week’s Tony-ism: “Who doesn’t suspect their best friend of international espionage every now and again, huh?” Indeed.
Reasonable Doubt
The spicy legal drama returns for a third season, with L.A. criminal defense attorney Jax Sinclair (Emayatzy Corinealdi) itching for a new challenge. She gets more than she bargains for when she takes the case of Ozzie (Kyle Bary), a former child star accused of murder. She’s also facing turbulence in the workplace when charismatic associate Bill Sterling (Power‘s Joseph Sikora) joins the firm. The season launches with two episodes.
Black Rabbit
Oh, brother! Ozark‘s Jason Bateman returns to Netflix as executive producer, director (of the first two episodes), and star, opposite Jude Law, of a gripping yet exasperating eight-part thriller that strains the bonds of brotherly love and devotion. “You’re a degenerate and I’m a fake,” explains ambitious restaurateur Jake Friedken (Law) to his irresponsible shaggy-dog sibling Vince (Bateman), who’s returned from exile to New York City with dangerous debtors on his trail. Years ago, the Friedkens opened Black Rabbit, now a hip downtown NYC restaurant and club, before Vince’s reckless behavior led to a falling-out. His timing couldn’t be worse, because Jake the hustler is looking to expand his business uptown, and Vince’s latest schemes plunge everyone in his orbit, especially Jake, down a rabbit hole of peril. (See the full review.)
Dolphins Up Close
See marine life through the lens of award-winning cinematographer Bertie Gregory in a dazzling nature special set in the Atlantic waters around the Azores island chain, Europe’s largest protected marine sanctuary. There, schools of dolphins and other aquatic predators migrate to feed on dense shoals of fish known as bait balls. Gregory is an enthusiastic guide to this rarely seen spectacle, which has returned to the region after a dark past of marine exploitation.
Lynley
One of the more intriguing mysteries in this new dramatization of Elizabeth George’s book series is a loose adaptation of her 2008 best-seller Careless in Red. While running along the Norfolk Broads shoreline, DI Tommy Lynley (Leo Suter) discovers a young man’s floating body. Investigating this suspicious drowning, he and DS Barbara Havers (Sofia Barclay) learn the challenges of finding truth in a small community where, as the local constable warns, “everyone knows everybody” and many of them harbor deep, dark secrets.
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- Celebrity Family Feud (8/7c, ABC): Funnymen George Wallace and Lil Rel Howery face off in the first match, followed by teams led by TV celebrity chefs Bobby Flay and Carla Hall.
- The Case Against Adnan Syed (9/8c, HBO): Director Amy J. Berg returns to the true-crime story that was popularized by the Serial podcast and in 2019 became an HBO docuseries, detailing the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee and the subsequent arrest and conviction of her ex-boyfriend Adnan Syed. In this six-years-later fifth chapter, “The Tree Grew,” Berg explores the legal fallout after a suspect in the original investigation is accused of assaulting a woman.
- Necaxa (9/8c, FXX): The docuseries about Eva Longoria‘s attempts to revive the fortunes of a Mexican soccer team ends its first season with Coach Larcamón shocking the players and investors with unexpected news.
- Project Runway (10/9c, Freeform; streaming on Disney+): The designers get Wicked in a fashion challenge worthy of the Emerald City. (Good luck living up to the Oscar-winning standards of the film’s costume designer, Paul Tazewell.)