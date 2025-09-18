Tony & Ziva’s Prison Break, ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Returns, Jason Bateman and Jude Law in ‘Black Rabbit,’ Swimming with Dolphins

Marcell Piti / Paramount+

NCIS: Tony & Ziva

“We’re about to do something either brilliant or really idiotic,” predicts Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) as she and longtime romantic and sparring partner Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) prepare to storm a super-max prison in Austria, where Interpol’s Secretary General Jonah Markham (Julian Overden) is being held. Can’t two things be true at once? The mission, as you’d expect, does not go without complications or surprise reversals or implications of future global threats for the couple to defuse as the season continues. This week’s Tony-ism: “Who doesn’t suspect their best friend of international espionage every now and again, huh?” Indeed.

Reasonable Doubt

Season Premiere

The spicy legal drama returns for a third season, with L.A. criminal defense attorney Jax Sinclair (Emayatzy Corinealdi) itching for a new challenge. She gets more than she bargains for when she takes the case of Ozzie (Kyle Bary), a former child star accused of murder. She’s also facing turbulence in the workplace when charismatic associate Bill Sterling (Power‘s Joseph Sikora) joins the firm. The season launches with two episodes.

Black Rabbit

Series Premiere

Oh, brother! Ozark‘s Jason Bateman returns to Netflix as executive producer, director (of the first two episodes), and star, opposite Jude Law, of a gripping yet exasperating eight-part thriller that strains the bonds of brotherly love and devotion. “You’re a degenerate and I’m a fake,” explains ambitious restaurateur Jake Friedken (Law) to his irresponsible shaggy-dog sibling Vince (Bateman), who’s returned from exile to New York City with dangerous debtors on his trail. Years ago, the Friedkens opened Black Rabbit, now a hip downtown NYC restaurant and club, before Vince’s reckless behavior led to a falling-out. His timing couldn’t be worse, because Jake the hustler is looking to expand his business uptown, and Vince’s latest schemes plunge everyone in his orbit, especially Jake, down a rabbit hole of peril. (See the full review.)

Dolphins Up Close

Series Premiere 9/8c

See marine life through the lens of award-winning cinematographer Bertie Gregory in a dazzling nature special set in the Atlantic waters around the Azores island chain, Europe’s largest protected marine sanctuary. There, schools of dolphins and other aquatic predators migrate to feed on dense shoals of fish known as bait balls. Gregory is an enthusiastic guide to this rarely seen spectacle, which has returned to the region after a dark past of marine exploitation.

Lynley

One of the more intriguing mysteries in this new dramatization of Elizabeth George’s book series is a loose adaptation of her 2008 best-seller Careless in Red. While running along the Norfolk Broads shoreline, DI Tommy Lynley (Leo Suter) discovers a young man’s floating body. Investigating this suspicious drowning, he and DS Barbara Havers (Sofia Barclay) learn the challenges of finding truth in a small community where, as the local constable warns, “everyone knows everybody” and many of them harbor deep, dark secrets.

