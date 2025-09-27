Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night Live Season 51!

The long-lived sketch comedy series is back next month, fresh off a big anniversary year, and SNL is ushering in some fresh blood as five new featured players join the fold.

Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska will take the stage at Studio 8H alongside returning favorites Kenan Thompson, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Jane Wickline, Colin Jost, and Michael Che. (Sadly, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, and Michael Longfellow all exited ahead of the new season.)

Of those, we’ve already seen three series regulars back in action. Day, Johnson, and Yang all took the stage at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards to participate in an SNL-style cold open alongside host Nate Bargatze, calling back to one of the most beloved sketches in recent memory.

As for what fans can expect in 51, Day teased to TV Insider, “I might get in trouble for spoiling this, but I’ve heard from reliable sources that Colin Jost is going to do ‘Weekend Update’ shirtless this season.”

The funnyman, who has been with the show since Season 39 and parlayed that success into his own stint at the top of the ticket on Is It Cake?, also has at least one big wishlist for the hosting lineup: Jennifer Lawrence. “She hasn’t hosted since I’ve been at the show, [but] she has a new movie coming out this year, so, I’m hoping this could be the season! C’mon, Jennifer!” he said.

NBC’s first announced trio of set hosts doesn’t yet include her in the fold for Season 51, but Lawrence is certainly a possibility. The actress will soon be promoting the release of her new movie with Robert Pattinson, Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love, and she’s no stranger to 30 Rock, either. She previously hosted twice before: in Seasons 38 and 40.

Saturday Night Live, Season 51 Premiere, October 4, 11:30/10:30c, NBC