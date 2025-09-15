Sofía Vergara was absent from the 2025 Emmy Awards after being hospitalized.

The actress revealed via Instagram on Sunday, September 14, that she was forced to miss the awards ceremony after suffering an allergic reaction that left one of her eyes swollen. “Didnt make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER 🤣😩sorry I had to cancel!” she captioned a snap of her puffed-up eye. “Craziest eye allergie [sic] right before getting in the car!🤣🤣.”

Vergara was all glammed up for the awards show when she had to visit the emergency room. Her post also included a clip of herself lying on an ER bed and a video of herself rinsing her eye in an eye flush station. She did not specify what caused her eye to swell.

The Modern Family alum was scheduled to present at the Emmys, as she was previously announced to appear along the likes of fellow presenters such as Angela Bassett, Tina Fey, and Jason Bateman, to name a few.

Fans and celebrities wished Vergara a speedy recovery in the post’s comments. “Oh no! Get well soon!🔥❤️,” Terry Crews wrote, while Diplo shared, “Oh no 😕😕❤️❤️.”

“Uncommon to have allergy in one eye only, a derm can help 😘,” Linda Evangelista shared. Jesse Tyler Ferguson‘s husband, Justin Mikita, questioned, “What happeneddddd.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

One fan suggested, “Your make up person did you wrong…,” while another wrote, “Omfg hope you feel better sweetie 😮.” Offering some kind words, a different user told Vergara, “You beautiful like that too!”

It is unknown whether Vergara’s allergic reaction will affect the America’s Got Talent semifinals. She is set to appear on the NBC competition series’ Tuesday, September 16, episode alongside fellow judges Mel B, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel.

Vergara isn’t the only celebrity presenter to miss the 2025 Emmys. Eric Dane was set to have a mini Grey’s Anatomy reunion with Jesse Williams on stage, but Williams ultimately presented an award solo. Per Deadline, Dane had to pull out of the Emmys last minute. The ceremony would have marked Dane’s first major awards show appearance since he announced his ALS diagnosis in April.

The 2025 Emmys saw many cast reunions, including Gilmore Girls‘ Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel and Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Christopher Meloni, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Tony Goldwyn.

Shows such as The Studio and The Pitt won in many of the night’s biggest categories, while Adolescence star Owen Cooper made history as the youngest winner of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Reba McEntire and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman celebrated The Golden Girls‘ 40th anniversary with a special performance of the ​​show’s theme song, “Thank You for Being a Friend.” The Late Show With Stephen Colbert team, meanwhile, received a standing ovation for their Outstanding Talk Series win. (The CBS series was unexpectedly canceled earlier this year.)