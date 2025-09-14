Eric Dane Missing From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Emmys Reunion Amid ALS Diagnosis

Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

The plastics posse was expected to get back together at last on Sunday’s (September 14) telecast for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Ahead of the awards show, CBS announced that former Grey’s Anatomy stars Eric Dane and Jesse Williams, who played Mark Sloan and Jackson Avery, respectively, would both be appearing at the show as presenters, and many fans expected this would mark a reunion of the actors, whose characters were very close on the series.

Dane, who recently announced his diagnosis with ALS, was not present during Williams’ presentation for the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series award, however. The Countdown star previously attended public events for his Amazon Prime Video series in June.

The actor revealed over the summer that he was experiencing limited mobility in one of his arms as a result of the illness, telling Diane Sawyer in a special Good Morning America interview, “I have one functioning arm, my dominant side. My left side is functioning. My right side has completely stopped working.”

Ahead of Sunday’s Emmys telecast, on the red carpet, Williams was asked about the opportunity to reunite with Dane in an interview with ET Online and said, “It’s really wonderful. I had a really wonderful time working with him in particular, but this show has had —I mean, everywhere I go, this show has had and continues to have a really remarkable emotional, intellectual impact on people all over the globe. I have my own series coming out on Amazon Prime, Hotel Costiera, and that’s on September 24, and I say that because we shot that whole thing in Italy, and Grey’s is a monstrosity over there. Everywhere I travel, people have been moved, and they tell you specific scenes, specific dynamics they’re in love with. You’ve got 12 year olds and 72 year olds that are just cycling through, watching it five times over and over again. So we dealt with some heavy stuff on that show.”

When asked about how Dane’s experience grappling with his health journey, Williams said, “He’s solid. The man’s just solid. And we have to be careful as men to still take care of ourselves, and he’s got a perfect balance going. And that’s my guy.”

“I thought eric dane was presenting with jesse? hope he’s okay,” one fan wrote in response to his absence. “I thought eric dane was gonna present with jesse williams would’ve been nice to see the plastic posse one last time,” wrote another.