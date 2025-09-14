Multiple celebrities were left out of the In Memoriam at the 2025 Emmy Awards, with Val Kilmer and Gene Hackman among the two biggest snubs of the night.

Phylicia Rashad honored Malcolm-Jamal Warner, with whom she was on The Cosby Show, before Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill paid tribute to the actors who died in 2025 with Gill’s song “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” which he wrote to honor his late brother. They were joined by a choir.

Others that were left out were Hulk Hogan, Polly Holiday, Duck Dynasty‘s Phil Robertson, Squid Game actress Lee Joo-sil, Jeff Baena, Tony Todd, and Connie Francis.

The In Memoriam segment honored the celebrities who died over the past year, including those who passed away after last year’s Emmys on September 15.

The segment also honored Ozzy Osbourne, Michelle Trachtenberg, Maggie Smith, Quincy Jones, and more.

Val Kilmer died on April 2 at the age of 65 from pneumonia caused by throat cancer. Though best remembered for his film career, Kilmer also left his mark on television with appearances in The Choe Show, the Knight Rider reboot, and a memorable guest turn on Entourage, to name a few.

Gene Hackman was found dead with his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, on February 26. He reportedly died of cardiovascular disease with Alzheimer’s as a factor, according to the chief medical examiner for the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator. Although mostly a film actor, Hackman starred in a few TV shows, including classics such as I, Spy and The Defenders.

However, celebrities that were not shown on TV were honored on the Emmys website in their full In Memoriam tribute.

Fans reacted to the snubs.

#Emmys only turned it on to see the In Memoriam and they left out way too many people 😡 — Brian Francis Nearey (@BrianFr11473) September 15, 2025

Muy lindo detalle que incluyeran a Ozzy en el In Memoriam, pero no Gene Hackman ni Terence Stamp? #Emmys — Tata Rodríguez 🎬📺🍿 (@tata_colombia) September 15, 2025

No mention of @HulkHogan during the In Memoriam segment at the #Emmys . Disgraceful. Brother was on TV for 40 years!! — Zombie Killer (@zombiewinner) September 15, 2025

Jeff baena left out of the in memoriam at #Emmys — sidney jones (@sidneymjones) September 15, 2025