The 77th annual Emmy Awards were a night for major star-studded moments, one of which was the highly anticipated Gilmore Girls reunion with stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, who presented the award for Best Writing for a Comedy Series.

While the reunion was a sweet nod to the show’s landmark anniversary, it also made way for the reveal of a surprising behind-the-scenes rivalry with ER. But how so? It might surprise fans.

“Twenty-five years ago, a show called Gilmore Girls premiered and apparently took the season of fall hostage,” Graham began the presentation segment.

“In spite of our autumnal dominance,” Bledel continued, adding that Gilmore Girls “was actually a very small show.” In other words, as Graham put it, “we had no money,” and Bledel further drove that point home as she added “nothing.”

“If there was a birthday at The Drew Carey Show next door, they would send us their leftover sheet cake… We walked in circles in Burbank, saying, ‘Hey, look how Connecticut it is here today?'” Graham remembered.

“We saved up all year long to have one snow episode,” Bledel continued. But according to the stars, Gilmore Girls‘ penny-pinching for its budget made them envious of hit medical drama ER, as Graham noted that whenever they’d shoot their snow episode, “ER would wet down their street and wash it all away.”

The funniest part of the bit? The camera landed on former ER star Noah Wyle, who was attending as a nominee for the newest hit medical drama, The Pitt.

“You have got to let that go,” Bledel insisted, but Graham wouldn’t budge. “They had Clooney. They could’ve let us have the damn snow!”

Eventually, the duo had to get past their grievances as they shifted the focus of their presentations to good writing, something Bledel and Graham are quite familiar with from their Gilmore Girls days.

