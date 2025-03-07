Just over a week after Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their home, the chief medical examiner for the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator has confirmed their causes of death.

Hackman reportedly died of cardiovascular disease with Alzheimer’s as a factor, according to Heather Jarrell. She was unable to confirm if a heart attack was the official cause but noted that heart disease was the cause of death and that Alzheimer’s was a significant contributing factor.

Meanwhile, Arakawa died from hantavirus. “Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is a rare infectious disease that begins with flu-like symptoms and progresses rapidly to more severe disease. It can lead to life-threatening lung and heart problems,” according to Mayo Clinic. Hantavirus spreads through the urine, saliva, and droppings of rodents.

The medical examiner estimated that Arakawa died on February 11, about a week before her husband. Hackman’s pacemaker’s last registered activity was on February 17. Investigators believe that Hackman’s may not have known that his wife died due to his Alzheimer’s creating confusion.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed that Arakawa was seen doing errands at a market and CVS pharmacy on February 11, while also corresponding with a massage therapist via email that same day.

Foul play was not suspected in Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths, and they both tested negative for carbon monoxide. A search warrant revealed that Arakawa was found dead on the bathroom floor with pills scattered on the counter. Meanwhile, Hackman was found in a mudroom off the kitchen.

In addition to the two humans, a dog was found dead in a closet. There were two other dogs found alive on the property. Because of the “suspicious” nature of the deaths, an investigation was launched, which led to the findings that were shared in the March 7 press conference.