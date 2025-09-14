Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade issued an apology for his recent comments on the homeless while discussing the murder of Iryna Zarutska.

On Sunday, September 14, Kilmeade apologized on Fox & Friends Weekend for his controversial remarks about unhoused and mentally ill people on Wednesday, September 10. “All right, Brian, you have something else that you’d like to say,” Lawrence Jones said while segueing into the apology.

“Yeah, and it actually happened when we were together on Wednesday, Lawrence,” Kilmeade said. “In the morning, we were discussing the murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina and how to stop these kinds of attacks by homeless, mentally ill assailants, including institutionalizing or jailing such people so they cannot attack again.”

He continued, “Now during that discussion, I wrongly said they should get lethal injections. I apologize for that extremely callous remark. I am obviously aware that not all mentally ill, homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion.”

Brian Kilmeade endorses euthanizing homeless people: “Involuntary lethal injection, or something. Just kill them.” pic.twitter.com/on5NMereZQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2025

On Wednesday, Kilmeade, Jones and Ainsley Earhardt were having a discussion when Jones said, “They have given billions of dollars to mental health and the homeless population. A lot of them don’t want to take the programs. A lot of them don’t want to get the help that is necessary. You can’t give them a choice. Either you take the resources that we are going to give you, or you decide that you are going to be locked up in jail. That is the way it has to be now.”

To that, Kilmeade added, “Or involuntary injection or something. Just kill them.”

His apology on Fox & Friends came after widespread online backlash to the comments.