‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Reveals ‘Goal’ For His Second Season & Wheel Secret

Wheel of Fortune returns for Season 43 on Monday, September, and Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White are back as cohosts. The cohosts talked to ABC News and revealed their goals for the show as well as some set secrets.

Seacrest was asked how many times he gets to spin the wheel. “I did it once, and that was my only time. It didn’t go far,” he admitted. “I didn’t put my leg into it.”

He then went on to reveal a secret about the famous wheel. “You know the clicking sound? There are rubber bands like you used to have with orthodontia on your teeth under the wheel. That’s what makes the clicking sound.”

“Do you know, I never knew that?” Vanna White said.

“Well, welcome to Season 43,” Ryan Seacrest joked. “You’re going to really like it here.”

Although White had been a cohost for 43 seasons, she said she is not ready to retire. “I love coming to work every day. It’s always fun and you never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “I’m having so much fun!”

White also enjoys working with Seacrest, who she says “found his footing quickly” and the “transition was amazing.” “He just slipped right in like he’s been doing it forever,” White said.

As for what Ryan Seacrest wants to accomplish this season, he hopes to give away $1 million. “That’s been sort of my goal since I started,” he said.

“It has!” White responded. “I feel like it’s gotta happen. Think positive!”

One change that is coming this season is that it will be Seacrest’s first time hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. “I’ve heard you can have more fun,” he said. “You have more time.”

“It’s a lot more relaxed,” White said. “They’re used to being in front of the camera. It’s just a party.”

The host ended by saying the game show feels “as fresh and fun as ever.” “Who doesn’t love games?” White asked.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, starting September 8, check local listings