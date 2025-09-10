Ryan Seacrest Shows Off His ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Dressing Room With Walk-In Closet & Snacks

Ryan Seacrest got an upgrade for his second season of Wheel of Fortune. The host showed off his upgraded dressing room, which included snacks, a walk-in closet, and very bare walls.

“New season. New digs. Ready for my second season of @wheeloffortune!” he captioned the Instagram post on September 9.

“Wow! Look at this!” he said in the video. The room featured many desks with papers and office supplies. “This is great!” Seacrest said.

“This is mine now? A few weeks away, and everything changes.” A big wooden table with six padded chairs sat in the middle of the room, which Ryan Seacrest said was for meetings with Vanna White and the producers.

There was a thin table against the wall, which held Wheel of Fortune hats, a phone, a printer, a remotes for the TV on the wall. The walls were painted a light blue, but didn’t have anything hanging on them yet. The host said that he should put up some photos of him and White.

Seacrest also showed off his mini-fridge with Pathwater inside. Snacks such as crackers, roasted almonds, and extra virgin olive oil sat on the table above it.

The game show host walked into another doorway to his walk-in closet. “A closet full of suits you will see repeated often if you pay attention,” Seacrest said. The walls were wood and plain. A bench for him to put his shoes on was pressed against a wall. His dress shirts and pants were hung on hangers, and boxes sat at the top of the closet. There was a set of four drawers, but it wasn’t clear what was in them.

“Thank you, Wheel of Fortune, for the whole new dressing room makeover,” he said.

“Welcome back!” Seacrest said, putting on one of the baseball caps. “My second season of WOF!”

“The cedar suit wall, though!” On Air, his radio show’s page, commented.

“Nice dressing room. Big room for a big star. You’re doing a great job‼️😃,” said a fan.

“That shirt rules! And the snack and baseball cap spread is 💯!” another wrote.

“You are BIG time now @ryanseacrest 👏😂,” wrote one last fan.

