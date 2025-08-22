HGTV’s Ben & Erin Napier Drop Big News About Their New Show

HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier are about to embark on what could be their biggest and most elaborate project yet, and fans will get to see it play out on screen in the couple’s new TV show.

On Thursday (August 21), HGTV announced its lineup of new and returning shows for the 2025-2026 season, which included Home Town: Inn This Together, a spin-off series that will see Erin and Ben “join forces with their family and friends Jim, Mallorie, and Josh to restore a dilapidated 1930 Kress building in downtown Laurel, Mississippi.”

Erin took to her Instagram page to celebrate the announcement, writing in the caption, “NEW SHOW ALERT! Inn This Together: wherein our best friends are crazy enough to buy a long vacant cornerstone building in downtown Laurel and convert it into a boutique hotel.”

In a video accompanying the post, the Home Town Takeover star said, “Okay, I have really exciting news to tell y’all,” as she wandered through her home looking for her husband, who she eventually found lying on the floor in a room on the other side of the house.

“We found out today that new episodes of Home Town will be airing after Christmas,” she said as Ben screamed in excitement. “And, in other exciting news, we made another show on the side.”

“What?!” Ben yelled in a mock shock. “Who’s in it?”

“Our best friends, Jim and Mallorie and Josh, who built a dang hotel,” Erin continued. “And we helped them, and that’s coming soon, it’s called Inn This Together, Inn like I-N-N.”

“Haha, get it?” Ben added before quipping, “I wanted to call it Inn It To Win It.”

“Anyway, y’all watch, it’ll be out in 2026, and we’re all really excited about this,” Erin concluded before showing some clips and photos from the upcoming series.

According to HGTV’s official description for the show, “The trio [of Jim, Mallorie, and Josh] believes the 25,000-square-foot space will be the perfect setting for a hotel, food venue, and storefront, but they’ll need Ben and Erin’s magic touch to make their dream a reality.”

Erin and Ben have long made it their mission to transform and revitalize their hometown of Laurel, which fans have watched over the years on Home Town and its spin-off, Home Town Takeover.

Fans jumped into the comments of Erin’s latest Instagram post to share their excitement about the new show, plus the return of Home Town.

“This is so exciting! Congratulations! As an artist, I love watching your creativity!” wrote one commenter.

“Love this news!” said another.

“Can’t wait to see the new show! I was in Laurel at the end of June and saw the hotel!” another added.

Another wrote, “This is absolutely incredible news!!! We love Hometown so much & we’re thrilled for Mallory & the gang on there new show as well.”

“We so love you guys, your shows bring happy and make folk want to be your friends!” said one fan.

“I cannot not wait!!!! Y’all need to somehow have a wait list to book a room!!!!” added another.

Are you excited for Erin and Ben’s new show? Let us know your thoughts below.

Home Town, New Season, Early 2026, HGTV

Home Town: Inn This Together, 2026, HGTV