[Warning: The below and video above contain MAJOR spoilers for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 1 Episode 7, “Luceo Non Uro.”]

“Any time that we can undermine him, humiliate him, make a fool of him, then Tony as an actor, I want to do that,” Tony Curran says of the rare moments in Outlander: Blood of My Blood like Episode 7’s wedding night scene where his character, the usually brutally controlling Lord Lovat, was unable to perform.

Among the other terrible acts Lovat committed or ordered in the hour — in our video interview Curran discusses the betrayal of Brian (Jamie Roy) and Ellen (Harriet Slater) and a brutal murder — he also forced Julia (Hermione Corfield) to marry him. To keep his claws away from Julia, she and Davina Porter (Sara Vickers) dosed his food with a mixture that rendered him impotent. Curran says of shooting the scene where Lovat tried desperately to overcome the drug, “The bed at one point was creaking and shaking something awful, and I think the director was like, ‘Tony, mate, you got to go easy on that bed, pal. Bloody thing’s going to collapse.’ But I just thought physically, visually looking at it, having his hand on the bed, it kind of looked ridiculous and sort of quite funny.” (Watch the video above for the full, in-depth interview as part of our Outlander: Blood of My Blood Aftershow.)

Woe to Julia and Davina if Lovat discovers their action. “The punishment could be very severe, incarceration of sorts. There are some, I’m not saying medieval contraptions, but there are some pieces of equipment that, I’m not going to say it’s torture, but I won’t say too much,” Curran says.

Fans are hoping that one day Julia will escape Lovat’s crumbling Castle Leathers and reunite with her husband Henry (Jeremy Irvine), who currently thinks she has died. What would happen if Henry crossed paths with Lovat and learned what the older man had done? “It’s going to be quite interesting in future episodes where Henry and Lord Lovat actually have a moment together,” Curran says, and then speculates, “You can only imagine what Henry’s gone through with the First World War, his terrible post-traumatic stress disorder. He sees this man, he knows what he’s done to his wife, his wife is a kept woman. Gosh only knows what Henry might do to him.” Sounds like a scene Curran would love to play.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 1, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz