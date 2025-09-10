‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Crack Up at Ken Jennings’ ‘Magic Trick’

Ken Jennings has some tricks up his sleeve, or rather, in his mouth. The Jeopardy! host performed a magic trick on the set of the game show that cracked fans up.

“Ken Jennings performs a magic trick,” the post was captioned. “We want to believe! Can Ken make this Final Jeopardy! card disappear? 😱 #Jeopardy!”

In the video, posted to the game show’s Instagram on September 9, the host showed off the Final Jeopardy card on set. He then put his hand in front of his face as he shoved the card in his mouth. Mysterious music played as he did so.

After the card was in his mouth, Jennings removed his hand. A piece of the card stuck out of his mouth. He chuckled and then appeared to spit it out and almost choke before the video ended.

“I heard that each Final Jeopardy! card has 20g of protein,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Well, that’s one way to get your fiber!” said another.

“I just watched this like 42 times in a row,” a third added.

“HOW DOES HE DO IT?” another joked.

“Your final reaction is hilarious and priceless,” a fan wrote.

“We can’t use THAT clue anymore,” a fan joked.

“I’m gonna be thinking about this all day,” another said.

“Where’d it go?” asked another.

Wheel of Fortune Social Media Correspondent Maggie Sajak commented, “Hahahahahahah!”

“A fallback career,” joked another.

“I’M LAUGHING SO HARD RIGHT NOW!” one last fan said.

Aside from hosting Jeopardy! and being an amateur magician, Jennings is also an author, former game show contestant, husband, and father to two children.

