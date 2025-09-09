[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Only Murders in the Building, Season 5 Episode 3, “Rigor.”]

Only Murders in the Building is back for Season 5, and the mystery surrounding the dead of the Arconia’s doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), looms large as the latest episodes unfold.

As viewers will recall, he was found at the end of Season 4 in the courtyard’s fountain, and glimpses in Season 5’s early episodes tease a slip-and-fall scenario in which Lester seemingly hit his head and bled out. While the death was initially ruled as an accident, investigative podcasters Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) aren’t so convinced.

When Nicky Caccimelio (Bobby Cannavale) is found murdered in an adjacent cleaners, the trio’s suspicions are raised, especially after they were tasked by Nicky’s wife, Sofia (Téa Leoni), to find him. Further investigation led to the uncovering of a secret gambling room beneath the Arconia that could have larger implications surrounding Lester’s death and Nicky’s demise.

With more than one victim on their plates, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel have a lot to dig into, and there’s no shortage of potential suspects as Season 5 introduces a variety of new faces, ranging from Lester’s widow, Lorraine (Dianne Wiest) and Mayor Tillman (Keegan-Michael Key) to new doorman Randall (Jermaine Folwer), new resident Althea (Beanie Feldstein), and billionaire trio; Camila White (Renée Zellweger), Jay Pflug (Logan Lerman), and Bash Steed (Christoph Waltz).

Not to mention, this season introduces a robot doorman! While we wouldn’t argue that all of the people mentioned above are highly suspicious, at least a few of them are so far. As we gear up for the rest of the season to unfold, we’re wondering who is most likely to be the killer responsible for Lester’s death as well as Nicky’s.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 5, Tuesdays, Hulu