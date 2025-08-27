The Runarounds isn’t your ordinary teen drama. The Prime Video series, dropping on September 1, is ready to drum up some serious fun — and music. Not only does the show follow a group of North Carolina teens in a rock band… The Runarounds are a real-life band, too. (They’ll be heading out on their Minivan Tour in September.)

Jeremy Yun and William Lipton, who play Topher and Charlie, have been making music together since they were kids. Zendé Murdock, Axel Ellis, and Jesse Golliher were hoping to score a cameo on Outer Banks, which was cocreated by The Runarounds boss Jonas Pate, and ended up forming a band with Yun and Lipton. The show was filmed on location in Wilmington, North Carolina, the hometown of many teen dramas like One Tree Hill, Dawson’s Creek, and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

TV Insider sat down with The Runarounds cast to get the behind-the-scenes details about their characters and what to expect in the first season. Scroll down to get amped up about The Runarounds, and watch the full video above.

Bez Willis (Zendé Murdock)

Murdock reveals that Bez is the drummer in the band, who “comes in after a lot of the core of the group is already together and tries to enhance the situation that’s going on over there.” Bez has “large ambitions” when it comes to his drumming career. Throughout the first season, Bez will be torn about whether or not to “pursue drumming as a standalone thing” or “stick with his boys.”

Neil Crosby (Axel Ellis)

Neil has been dubbed the “Buddha of the group,” according to Ellis. “He’s kind of like a philosophical stoner dude, similar to my high school experience, and he follows his heart.” In addition to the band, Neil will be facing matters of the heart in the first season. He’s “totally infatuated” by a girl and “doesn’t realize what might be right in front of him,” Ellis said.

Topher Park (Jeremy Yun)

Right after high school, Topher is “honestly confused” about his future, Yun teased. “He’s been set on this path by his parents and his girlfriend that was a bit more traditional,” the actor noted. “He’s always had this burning passion to do music, to pursue something with his friends.”

Charlie Cooper (William Lipton)

Charlie is essentially the band’s frontman. He sings and plays guitar for the band. Lipton teased, “Charlie’s whole summer experience on The Runarounds is characterized by his love for this girl named Sophia and his love for music and trying to make the band work.” Lipton added, “Charlie’s biggest enemy is himself, so sometimes he puts himself and the rest of these dudes in some tough spots just out of pure love of the game, but he’s a really good dude at heart.”

Wyatt Wysong (Jesse Golliher)

Wyatt, who plays bass, is a bit more low-key than his bandmates, but that’s because he’s got a lot going on behind the scenes. “He’s got a rough family life, but through the work with his friends or his love of his friends, he’s trying to break whatever cycle he’s in,” Golliher revealed.

The Runarounds, Season 1, September 1, Prime Video