David Tennant’s Actress Wife Georgia Speaks Out After Getting Online Death Threats

David Tennant‘s wife, Georgia Tennant, revealed she’s become the target of dangerous online threats.

The actress shared a screenshot of a Facebook post directed toward her via Instagram on Tuesday, September 2, which read, “Whoever kills Georgia Tennant immediately will receive a reward from me.”

Georgia reacted to the threat in the Instagram post’s caption, writing, “Just been sent this by a friend. Out of curiosity @facebook what would constitute a breach of community standards?” (She tagged Met CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the post.)

In the post’s second slide, Georgia revealed that the dangerous post was not removed from Facebook after she reported it. “We use a combination of technology and human reviewers to process reports and identify content that goes against our Community Standards,” read a response she received from Meta. “In this case, we did not remove the content that you reported.”

Georgia received messages of support from fans and celebs alike. “Wow I’m so sorry that’s horrendous. Police matter I’d say? Xx sending love xx,” singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor wrote underneath the post, while actress Alice Evans added, “Georgia take it to the police. They can force Meta to subpoena the details and IP address. This is outrageous and I am so so sorry. I understand because I get similar. This person needs outing to the world.”

One fan shared a similar experience, writing, “I had someone threaten to kill me on Facebook – Facebook said it didn’t go against community standards. The police, that knew him, thought differently.” Someone else shared, “This is cyberbullying. And it’s a crime. I’m so sorry ❤️.”

The Daily Mail reported on Friday, September 5, that the suspected Facebook account has posted more threatening messages about Georgia, including one that reads, “David Tennant and I are meant for each other we both belong together, and I will do everything to make David Tennant and I together.”

The user allegedly also wrote, “Georgia Tennant must be killed,” and, “All those in favour of killing Georgia Tennant, say yes.”

David and Georgia met on the set of the 2008 Doctor Who episode “The Doctor’s Daughter,” in which Georgia played the genetically engineered daughter of the Doctor (David). The couple wed in 2011, after which David became the adoptive father of Georgia’s son, Ty, from a previous relationship. The couple went on to welcome four children together — Olive, Wilfred, Doris, and Birdie.

Georgia opened up about her family on Tuesday’s episode of Russell Howard’s Five Brilliant Things podcast. “I don’t understand how people sit around and all eat together. We’ve got a lot of neurodiverse kids, so a couple of them don’t like eating around other people. They go and eat in separate rooms,” she shared. “A couple of them won’t eat the same food, so we have to cook a different meal for them. Mealtime is like two-and-a-half hours of me wandering around the house serving different people in different rooms.”

She added, “I like how different they are. It seems weird that two people can keep creating such a different smorgasbord of humans. And that’s really fascinating.”