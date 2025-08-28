Shawn Hatosy Spotted on the Set of CBS’s ‘Fire Country’

Erin Maxwell
Comments
Animal Kingdom - Shawn Hatosy
TNT

Shawn Hatosy seems to be everywhere these days. But what is he doing on the set of Fire Country?

Recently, the actor starred on HBO’s The Pitt as Dr. Jack Abbot, a role that earned him his first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Before the medical series, he starred on TNT’s Animal Kingdom, where he played Andrew “Pope” Cody. He also appeared in a handful of episodes as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid on Chicago P.D. and did a stint on Rescue: HI-Surf, just to name a few.

Now, if that isn’t enough, the actor seems to be heading over to Northern California to lend a hand to the California Conservation Camp Program.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) from user @theroyaImess, the actor was shown palling around with the cast and crew of CBS’s Fire Country. Shawn was seen tossing a medicine ball in a short video that was paired with the caption: “Today I give you a little game of “catch” of @firecountrycbs ’cause our stories are always more intense than your average tv show.”

Though nothing has been confirmed by either the actor nor reps of the show, it has sent fans into a tizzy has why the good doctor is on the set.

“It is! Kicks feet giggling,” wrote one fan in response.

“hello mr fireman,” wrote another.

The Max Thieriot-led drama follows the journey of Bode Donovan, a young ex-con who must earn redemption by volunteering for a prison-release firefighting initiative. Cocreated by Thieriot, the series stars Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Jules Latimer, and Diane Farr. And not Hatosy.

Fire Country, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, October 17, 8/7c, CBS

Fire Country - CBS

Fire Country where to stream

Fire Country




