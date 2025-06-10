Fans of teen musical dramas are in for a treat this fall. Amazon Prime Video will be debuting a new series, The Runarounds, that is inspired by the real-life rock band of the same name and features its members in the cast.

The show will appeal to fans of music-centric series like Daisy Jones & the Six and Nashville as well as teen melodramas like The Summer I Turned Pretty and Outer Banks.

So what else is there to know about The Runarounds? Here’s a look at all of the details so far.

What is The Runarounds about?

The official logline for the series tells us, “The Runarounds follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band, united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom. Over the course of one unforgettable summer, they throw themselves into the pursuit of their big break — falling in love, getting into trouble, and building the kind of bonds that feel like family along the way. With original music, romantic entanglements, and the raw highs and lows of coming-of-age, The Runarounds captures the rush of risking everything at the edge of adulthood to chase your dreams.”

The Runarounds is named after the real-life band that was formed back in 2021 when the series’ executive producer Josh Pate was casting for a group to appear in Netflix’s Outer Banks Season 3. According to the band’s bio, the band caught the attention of the Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison, who produced a live EP for them to release in 2023. The TV show will be accompanied by an original soundtrack by the title band.

When will The Runarounds premiere?

The eight-episode series is expected to arrive on the streamer sometime this fall. It went into production in Wilmington in August 2024.

Who will star in The Runarounds?

The cast for the musical drama features members of the original Runarounds band, including William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock, and Jesse Golliher. The cast of the series also includes Brooklyn Decker, Maximo Salas, Marley Aliah, Hayes MacArthur, Mark Wystrach, Shea Pritchard, Lilah Pate, and Kelley Pereira. Jonas Pate, David Wilcox, Joon Yun, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, Lisa Mae Fincannon, Scott Lambert, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell are executive producers, and the show is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Skydance Television.

The Runarounds, fall 2025, Amazon Prime Video