Spanish Actress Verónica Echegui Dies at 42 Following Private Cancer Battle

Paige Strout
Actress Veronica Echegui attends 'El Continental' premiere at the Principal Teather during the FesTVal 2018 - Day 1 on September 3, 2018 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.
Hollywood is mourning the death of Spanish actress Verónica Echegui, who died at the age of 42 following a private battle with cancer.

According to multiple outlets, Echegui died at a Madrid hospital where she had been receiving treatment on Sunday, August 24. Only a few people reportedly knew of Echegui’s cancer diagnosis, as details regarding her health struggles were handled discreetly.

After appearing in a handful of TV shows and short films in the early 2000s, Echegui scored her breakout role in the 2006 film Yo soy la Juani (My Name Is Juani). The film’s director, Bigas Luna, has also been credited with helping to launch the careers of stars such as Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, per Variety.

Echegui continued to act in a number of Spanish projects before making her Hollywood debut in the 2012 film The Cold Light of Day alongside Henry Cavill, Sigourney Weaver, and Bruce Willis. She continued to book various roles in Spanish and English-speaking movies and shows over the years, including Fortitude, Book of Love, Intimacy, Apaches, Trust, and Love You to Death.

Actress Veronica Echegui poses during the special event presentation of 'Dias De Navidad' by Netflix at Palacete Fernando El Santo on November 25, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Several celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Echegui. “Today, Spanish cinema mourns the passing of Verónica Echegui,” Antonio Banderas captioned an Instagram pic of Echegui kissing an awards statue on Monday, August 25. “My condolences to her family and friends. 🙏.”

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, said he was “deeply shocked to learn of the passing of Verónica Echegui” in an X post on Monday, calling her “an actress of enormous talent and humility who has passed away far too young.”

He added, “My sincere condolences to all her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Her Book of Love costar Sam Claflin also reacted to the news of her death via social media. “I’m heartbroken hearing the news about the magical @veronicaechegui,” he shared, per Variety. “F**k you cancer.”

Echegui’s fellow Spanish actress, Maribel Verdú, paid tribute to the late star by sharing a throwback photo of the two of them via Instagram. “I’ll always remember your visits to the Kennedys’ tour. You arrived with your joy, your madness, your energy, your humor…” she wrote on Monday. “How sad. How soon. 💔💔 Veronica Echegui R.I.P.”

