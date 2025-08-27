Spike Lee Revisits Katrina, ‘Terminal List’ Prequel, Amanda Knox Behind Bars, ‘Platonic’ in ‘Jeopardy!’

Spike Lee returns to New Orleans 20 years after Hurricane Katrina, the subject of his Emmy-winning 2006 docuseries When the Levees Broke. Taylor Kitsch stars in a prequel to the military action drama The Terminal List, providing an origin story for his SEAL-turned-CIA operative, Ben Edwards. Prime Video’s The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox docuseries depicts the wrongly accused student’s ordeal in an Italian prison. There’s high anxiety on Platonic when Charlie goes on Jeopardy! as a contestant.

Netflix

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

Streaming Premiere

Described as a reckoning rather than a retelling, this three-episode docuseries (one of many this anniversary year) relives the horrors of Hurricane Katrina among the residents of New Orleans 20 years ago, and the disaster’s lingering aftermath. The director/executive producer first addressed the troubling story in the 2006 docuseries When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts, which garnered Emmy and Peabody awards. With showrunner Alisa Payne and fellow directors Geeta Gandbhir and Samantha Knowles, Lee returns to New Orleans to hear survivors’ stories and reflect on the city’s recovery and future.

Prime Video

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

Streaming Premiere

Things didn’t end well for Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) in 2022’s military action drama The Terminal List. But how did he go from a Navy SEAL leader to a shady CIA operative? A seven-part prequel (launching with three episodes) provides the origin story for Ben, set seven years before the original. “We do nothing halfway,” he tells his fellow SEALs as they embark on a mission while stationed in Iraq. Staying true to his pledge, if not to the orders of his superior officers, Ben goes rogue, setting up a chain of events that leads him to be recruited by a CIA spymaster (Robert Wisdom).

Disney / Adrienn Szabó

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Streaming Premiere

The true-crime docudrama’s third episode splits its focus between a traumatized Amanda Knox (Grace Van Patten), who’s slow to realize that she’s been jailed on suspicion of murdering her roommate, and the Italian prosecutor Mignini (Francesco Acquaroli), a zealot who sees his mission as a calling from God. “I was anointed to find the truth,” he proclaims, even while ignoring Amanda’s protestations amid a distinct lack of physical evidence. While Amanda’s frantic mother Edda (Sharon Horgan) wades through a legal labyrinth to see her daughter, the sensational media begin portraying the American college student as “Foxy Knoxy,” to her and her family’s horror.

Apple TV+

Platonic

The most nerve-wracking experience one can imagine. Question: What is it like to appear on Jeopardy!? Sylvia’s (Rose Byrne) husband, Charlie (Luke Macfarlane) is about to discover this first-hand, and it’s a day he’ll not soon forget. On the home front, Sylvia and Charlie’s home life is disrupted when runaway groom Will (Seth Rogen) moves into the guest house. Saturday Night Live alum Kyle Mooney guest-stars as an impish new employee at J6 who’s determined to make Will’s work life miserable. Speaking of work, Sylvia is overwhelmed to discover that her new gig as party planner for Charlie’s law firm just got a lot more complicated.

Toby Keith: American Icon

Special 9/8c

Following the latest results show of America’s Got Talent (8/7c), NBC replays the concert special honoring the late country music star, who passed away in February 2024 from stomach cancer. The musical tribute was the network’s highest-rated, non-holiday special last year, and features performances and guest appearances from an all-star roster including Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, and many more.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: