Kim Cattrall Likes Fan’s Shady Comment About ‘And Just Like That…’

It wasn’t Carrie who carried the Sex and the City franchise but Samantha, according to a fan comment Kim Cattrall liked on Instagram.

The comment came after Cattrall, who starred as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City but didn’t return to star in the sequel series, And Just Like That…, celebrated her 69th birthday with an Instagram post.

And as seen in a Page Six screenshot, Cattrall hit the like button on a fan comment reading, “And just like that… We all know [it] was Sam (Kim) who carried that entire franchise. You embodied everything that is the essence of a strong, powerful, and vulnerable woman. We love and respect you.”

That Instagram interaction comes a few weeks after Cattrall seemingly referenced the sudden demise of And Just Like That…. On August 1, the same day that AJLT showrunner Michael Patrick King announced the sequel series would end with its third season, Cattrall shared a photo of a sunset on Instagram and wrote, “It’s the end of a very long week.”

One fan commented, “Translation: Finally, this thing is over (in a Samantha voice).”

Someone else wrote, “And Just Like That… Samantha sat down to watch the sunrise, took a drink from her glass of champagne, and celebrated karma.”

Cattrall’s falling-out with Sex and the City costar Sarah Jessica Parker became public knowledge in 2018 after Parker shared condolences over the death of Cattrall’s brother. In response, Cattrall wrote on Instagram, “My mom asked me today, ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this very clear (if I haven’t already). You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Parker discussed Cattrall in a 2022 interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, saying no one has talked about her like Cattrall has.

“It’s very hard to talk about this situation with Kim, because I’ve been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant, because it’s not the way I like to conduct conversations that are as complicated as this,” she said. “I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with ever. There is not a fight going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. … So I just wish that they would stop calling this a catfight or an argument, because it doesn’t reflect [reality] actually. There has been one person talking.”

Despite the discord, Cattrall did reprise the role of Samantha for a cameo in the And Just Like That… Season 2 finale.