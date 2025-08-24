It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s landmark 17th season may have recently wrapped, but the FXX comedy about the gang in charge of Paddy’s Pub will be back for Season 18.

When exactly will they be back? Only time will tell, but there are some details already available about It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Season 18 future. From when the production is likely to kick off to when we’re most likely to see new episodes, we’re breaking down everything you need to know so far. And keep an eye out in the months ahead as the latest chapter of the long-running comedy takes shape.

Has It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia been renewed for Season 18?

Yes, as mentioned above, Season 18 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is already confirmed after the show was renewed for Season 18. Announced 5 years ago in 2020, FXX renewed the show through Season 18 in December of that year, but if the show is to continue beyond the upcoming chapter, FXX will have to announce additional seasons.

When will It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 premiere?

No premiere date for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 has been announced yet, but during an appearance on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast hosted by Ted Danson, Charlie Day teased that the writers’ room for Season 18 would open in October 2025. While this doesn’t say much about Season 18’s premiere date, the writers’ room returning to work means fans are that much closer to more Always Sunny. But stay tuned for additional updates on the horizon.

Who will star in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18?

Currently, we anticipate the return of Day as Charlie, Rob McElhenney as Mac, Glenn Howerton as Dennis, Kaitlin Olson as Dee, and Danny DeVito as Frank, although no official announcements have been made. As with most seasons of the show, we’d also expect a few more familiar faces to return in recurring roles. One looming question is whether Carol Kane will make a comeback as Sam, the woman Frank chose as his romantic partner after appearing on The Golden Bachelor in Season 17’s finale. Only time will tell, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as there’s news.

What is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 about?

No official loglines for Season 18 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia have been released so far, but we’re sure it will follow the exploits of the Paddy’s Pub gang as always.

Does It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 have a trailer?

No, there are no trailers, teasers, photos, or sneak peeks as production for Season 18 of Always Sunny hasn’t commenced.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Season 18 Premiere, TBA, FXX