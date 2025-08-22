HGTV Fans Predict Channel Will Shut Down Soon Amid Programming Shakeups

Some fans are concerned about the future of HGTV amid the network’s recent programming changes.

“I think HGTV will soon be no more..” one Reddit user titled a recent thread, suggesting that HGTV’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, is “asset stripping the failing channels.” Some fans agreed with the assessment, citing the recent cancellations of several HGTV home renovation shows.

“They cancelled Bargain Block which is the only show I watch on HGTV. Still a mystery to me why they even have a G in their title,” one Reddit user replied in the thread, while another added, “I’ve completely stopped watching it. There isn’t much I’m interested in watching anymore.”

Since June, HGTV has canceled a handful of fan-favorite series, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

A different user posted, “The line up is pretty lame now. it’s only House Hunters and House Hunters International in the evenings now. There used to be a much more variety of shows.”

One person described themselves as an ‘HGTV devotee for at least 20 years,” but said they “completely stopped watching” over the past year. “I don’t know if it’s the repetitious programming/personalities? The lack of interesting programming? It’s all very disappointing,” they shared. “I also stopped watching Food Network as well.”

Another person wrote, “I honestly feel like they’re keeping Home Town and the Property [Brothers] only because those are their crown jewels. I do watch those, but if that’s all they’ve got left come the end of the year when my annual subscription to Max runs out, I’m not going to renew.”

Other Reddit users, however, disagreed that HGTV will shut down as a result of the recent cancellations. “HGTV content will be fine, maybe they will cut back but separating from Warner is the best thing Discovery could do,” one person commented.

Someone else wrote that they hope HGTV is just “going through a bad phase,” while a different user said that “the genre” of the network’s shows “will never die.”

Despite the negative fan speculation, HGTV is showing no signs of slowing down. On Thursday, August 21, the network announced their lineup of new and returning shows for the 2025/2026 TV season.

Series such as 100 Day Dream Home, Scariest House in America, Help! I Wrecked My House, The Flip Off, Love It or List It, and Home Town will debut new seasons over the next several months. A handful of new shows will also premiere later this year and in 2026, including Sin City Rehab, Cheap A$$ Beach Houses, Hoarding for the Holidays (working title), Home Town: Inn This Together, and Tropic Like It’s Hot.

“HGTV’s passionate fans tune in for our signature home renovation, real estate and design expertise, and they also want content that’s unfiltered, escapist and fun,” said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer of US Networks and Warner Bros. Discovery, in a Thursday press release statement. “The network’s large order of new and returning series has something for everyone.”