‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Say These Games Are ‘Unfair’

Some The Price Is Right fans think that certain games on the show are “unfair” due to contestants’ physical abilities. The game show has certain games where contestants who are good at golf or running would have an advantage over others.

“Which games do you think are unfair, meaning the games in which some people may have a significant physical advantage?” a Reddit user asked.

They went on to say the two games they thought of were Hole In One and The Race Game. In Hole In One, the contestant has to place six grocery items from least expensive to most expensive on a tiny golf course to try to win a car. The items are placed on the course in separate lines. However many they get, that’s how far away they hit the golf ball from. So, if they only get one right, they hit it from the furthest spot possible. The contestant has two tries to sink the ball into the hole. If they do it, they win the car. If not, they go home empty-handed.

This past season, a golf coach played Hole In One, and she got the ball in the hole in one try, sparking outrage from fans. “Hole in one is pretty easy, and many people who don’t play golf have won it. Although it was pretty funny this season when a pro golfer played it,” a Reddit user said.

In The Race Game, contestants receive four price tags that represent the prizes in front of them. They have to try to play the tags in the correct spot in 45 seconds. After placing them where they think they go, the contestant races back to host Drew Carey and pulls a lever. The lever shows the contestants how many they’ve gotten right, but not which ones are right. They have to go back and switch the tags if fewer than four are correct. The Price Is Right contestant can rearrange the tags as many times as they need to within the time limit. It takes a lot of physical energy.

“I do feel bad for older or out-of-shape people who place the Race Game or Time is Money. It sucks because those games are already very difficult,” a fan said.

Other fans said Time Is Money is very difficult. Similar to the Race Game, a contestant is shown five grocery items, and they have to place them on three shelves that correspond to their price. They then have 20 seconds to switch the ones they got wrong.

“Time is Money is difficult,” said one fan.

“It is a very difficult game. It is extremely rare for someone to get all the prices right on the first attempt. Then you have no info on how many are right and how many are wrong, it isn’t certain how many are in each category, and the difference in prices is so small,” commented another.

The Price Is Right fans also said that The Clock Game, That’s Too Much!, and Three Strikes are also unfair.

Which TPIR game(s) do you think are unfair? Let us know in the comments.

