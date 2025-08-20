‘Camp Rock’ Star Alyson Stoner Details Kidnap Attempt & Shocking Sexual Assault

Former Disney child star Alyson Stoner has shared shocking details in their new memoir about dealing with sexualization, starvation, stalkers, and a sexual assault by someone they knew.

Stoner, who uses they/them pronouns, rose to fame at just six years old, starring in the film franchises Cheaper by the Dozen and Step Up, as well as several Disney Channel series, including Mike’s Super Short Show and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and the musical TV film Camp Rock and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Now 32, Stoner has opened up in their new memoir, Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything, about the horrors they faced off-screen, including a foiled kidnap plot.

As reported by The Guardian, Stoner’s family once fell victim to a kidnap plot after their team planned to send the young star to meet a supposedly terminally ill fan. Thankfully, they realized it was an attempt to abduct the actor before the meeting took place.

Stoner also touched on how they were sexualized from a very young age, especially during auditions when meeting with top executives. “That was just such a bizarre and horrific experience, to be in room after room with adult casting directors, knowing that I, at 13 or 14, am expected to seduce them,” they wrote.

The Hamster & Gretel voice actor also revealed how they hit a breaking point in their mid-teens due to industry pressures of maintaining a specific look. Stoner shared how their menstrual cycle stopped at 17 after taking part in an intense workout regime and a strict calorie deficit.

Stoner also detailed in the book how they were raped after a wellness event by a man who was allegedly “well-adored in the community,” though they didn’t name the man.

“The world blurred as my mind completely disconnected from my body,” Stoner wrote, per Us Weekly. “The last image I saw was a poster on the wall of a ravenous feline leaping for its prey. Then I blacked out and he raped me.”

Stoner had taken a hiatus from acting at the time of the assault and was working towards becoming a full-time mental health professional. They haven’t appeared in an on-screen acting role since the 2018 film Mr. Invincible, but they continue to provide voice roles in TV series such as The Loud House and Phineas and Ferb. Stoner also appeared as themselves in Camp Rock co-star Demi Lovato‘s 2024 documentary film Child Star.

Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything: A Memoir by Alyson Stoner was released on August 12 and is available to purchase online and in stores.

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.