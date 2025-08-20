Amanda Knox’s Italian Nightmare, ‘Sunny’s Bachelor Finale, a ‘Platonic’ Wedding Day, Universal’s Epic Theme Park

Disney / Andrea Miconi

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Series Premiere

“My every quirk would be used to brand me a monster,” recalls Amanda Knox (a sympathetically vulnerable Grace Van Patten), narrating her horror story of being accused, railroaded, and wrongly convicted for the murder of her roommate while studying abroad in Italy in 2007. Launching with two episodes, the eight-part docudrama effectively depicts the nightmare of a college student whose garbled words, girlish actions, and American idioms — a “see you later” text is misconstrued as a sinister plan—make her the perfect suspect in a rush to judgment. A scene in which the exhausted and confused Amanda is hounded by police into signing a false confession is as scary as anything in Alien: Earth. Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters) costars as Amanda’s panicked mother. For those wanting to hear from the actual Amanda, ABC News presents a prime-time special about the case on Friday.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Season Finale 9/8c

We may never look at The Golden Bachelor the same way again, now that the raunchy comedy Sunny has taken a swing at it. (This is not necessarily a bad thing.) Whatever compelled the TV gods to choose 79-year-old vulgarian Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) to be the golden-age bachelor, it makes for a hilarious Season 17 season finale — staged as a season finale of The Golden Bachelor, with host Jesse Palmer trying to make the best of an appalling situation. Who will Frank choose: a crass TikTok starlet modeled after the “hock tuah” girl, or the more age-appropriate Sam (Carol Kane, who once upon a time starred with DeVito in Taxi), a wealthy heiress and widow whose first impression of Frank is to crack, “I have better looking boils.” Stick around for a sweet tribute to a member of the Sunny family who sadly is no longer with us.

Platonic

The cringe level goes off the charts in the buddy comedy’s funniest episode to date this season, with manchild Will (Seth Rogen) spiraling as his wedding date to the sexually incompatible Jenna (Rachel Rosenbloom) nears. He brings his best bud Sylvia (Rose Byrne) back to San Diego to give him the courage to call the whole thing off, but a fateful outing on the golf course changes everything. So does Will’s urging Sylvia to take her party-planning business corporate, causing her to coerce husband, Charlie (Luke Macfarlane), to let her plan his firm’s next annual party.

Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe

Special

Corporate synergy is alive and well, as NBC gives viewers a front-row seat to parent company Universal’s latest sprawling Orlando theme park: Universal Epic Universe. Deal or No Deal Island‘s Joe Manganiello hosts the hourlong special, traveling to each of the park’s themed sections: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe. Celebrity guests include Saturday Night Live and Wicked performer Bowen Yang with his Las Culturistas podcast partner Matt Rogers, Mason Thames, and Nico Parker from How to Train Your Dragon and Harry Potter‘s Warwick Davis.

Expedition X

Season Premiere 9/8c

Josh Gates embarks on a tenth season of exploring paranormal mysteries with a team including researcher Heather Amaro and scientist Phil Torres. His first stop, which continues next week, takes him and Amaro into the ruins of Ireland’s allegedly haunted Spike Island prison. As they delve into the cellblocks and a labyrinth of puzzles, what restless spirits might they awaken?

