Amanda Knox’s Italian Nightmare, ‘Sunny’s Bachelor Finale, a ‘Platonic’ Wedding Day, Universal’s Epic Theme Park
Hulu launches a docudrama reliving the trauma of college student Amanda Knox‘s wrongful murder conviction in Italy. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stages its Season 17 finale as a hilarious Golden Bachelor finale, with Frank delivering his final rose. The Apple TV+ comedy Platonic. NBC tours Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park in a prime-time special.
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox
“My every quirk would be used to brand me a monster,” recalls Amanda Knox (a sympathetically vulnerable Grace Van Patten), narrating her horror story of being accused, railroaded, and wrongly convicted for the murder of her roommate while studying abroad in Italy in 2007. Launching with two episodes, the eight-part docudrama effectively depicts the nightmare of a college student whose garbled words, girlish actions, and American idioms — a “see you later” text is misconstrued as a sinister plan—make her the perfect suspect in a rush to judgment. A scene in which the exhausted and confused Amanda is hounded by police into signing a false confession is as scary as anything in Alien: Earth. Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters) costars as Amanda’s panicked mother. For those wanting to hear from the actual Amanda, ABC News presents a prime-time special about the case on Friday.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
We may never look at The Golden Bachelor the same way again, now that the raunchy comedy Sunny has taken a swing at it. (This is not necessarily a bad thing.) Whatever compelled the TV gods to choose 79-year-old vulgarian Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) to be the golden-age bachelor, it makes for a hilarious Season 17 season finale — staged as a season finale of The Golden Bachelor, with host Jesse Palmer trying to make the best of an appalling situation. Who will Frank choose: a crass TikTok starlet modeled after the “hock tuah” girl, or the more age-appropriate Sam (Carol Kane, who once upon a time starred with DeVito in Taxi), a wealthy heiress and widow whose first impression of Frank is to crack, “I have better looking boils.” Stick around for a sweet tribute to a member of the Sunny family who sadly is no longer with us.
Platonic
The cringe level goes off the charts in the buddy comedy’s funniest episode to date this season, with manchild Will (Seth Rogen) spiraling as his wedding date to the sexually incompatible Jenna (Rachel Rosenbloom) nears. He brings his best bud Sylvia (Rose Byrne) back to San Diego to give him the courage to call the whole thing off, but a fateful outing on the golf course changes everything. So does Will’s urging Sylvia to take her party-planning business corporate, causing her to coerce husband, Charlie (Luke Macfarlane), to let her plan his firm’s next annual party.
Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe
Corporate synergy is alive and well, as NBC gives viewers a front-row seat to parent company Universal’s latest sprawling Orlando theme park: Universal Epic Universe. Deal or No Deal Island‘s Joe Manganiello hosts the hourlong special, traveling to each of the park’s themed sections: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe. Celebrity guests include Saturday Night Live and Wicked performer Bowen Yang with his Las Culturistas podcast partner Matt Rogers, Mason Thames, and Nico Parker from How to Train Your Dragon and Harry Potter‘s Warwick Davis.
Expedition X
Josh Gates embarks on a tenth season of exploring paranormal mysteries with a team including researcher Heather Amaro and scientist Phil Torres. His first stop, which continues next week, takes him and Amaro into the ruins of Ireland’s allegedly haunted Spike Island prison. As they delve into the cellblocks and a labyrinth of puzzles, what restless spirits might they awaken?
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- America’s Got Talent (8/7c, NBC): Legendary rock band Def Leppard performs in the first quarterfinals result show, with the three top vote-getting acts moving on to the semifinals.
- Family Law (8/7c, The CW): Half-siblings Abby (Jewel Staite) and Daniel (Zach Smadu) represent a single mom being sued by neighbors after her daughter crashes their car, while their dad, Harry (Victor Garber), represents a client whose late aunt left her fortune to her cat.
- MasterChef: Dynamic Duos (8/7c, Fox): The duos from last week’s losing team take on a tough Pressure Test where they are tasked to create a meal duplicating courses from the restaurants of judges Joe Bastianich, Tiffany Derry and Gordon Ramsay. Followed by Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, where the chef comes to the aid of a struggling and understaffed Boston bar and grill.
- The Kingdom (9/8c and 10/9c, ESPN): The docuseries about the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 season ends with two episodes, following the team through the AFC Championship Game rematch with the Buffalo Bills and on to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans opposite the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Ghost Adventures: House Calls (10/9c, Discovery): Zak Bagans and his team of investigators are back for a new season of at-home interventions, starting with a trip to Las Vegas to help a man who says his ex-wife is possessed by a demon, with their teenage daughter caught in the spectral fallout.