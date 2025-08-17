Terence Stamp Dies: ‘Superman’ Star Was 87

Terence Stamp, best known for his role as General Zod in the Superman films, is dead at 87.

On Sunday, August 17, the actor’s family announced to Reuters that he died that same day.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” they said in a statement. “We ask for privacy at this sad time.”

Stamp was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in the 1962 film Billy Budd. He memorably played General Zod in both Superman (1978) and Superman II (1980), also appearing in Wall Street, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, The Haunted Mansion, and more.

In the wake of his death, fans flocked to social media with tributes for Stamp.

One X user declared, “Rest in peace Terence Stamp. An absolutely magnificent actor. Particularly loved him in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, playing Bernadette. “

Another shared, “I met Terence Stamp on a bus in London. I praised his film work. I told him he was the best Zod. I did my impression of him from The Limey. We spoke for 30+ minutes. He was patient with me and kind to me. RIP Terence. I feel so privileged to have spent that time with you!”

Someone reacted on X, “Sleep well Terence Stamp. Beautiful man, wonderful actor,” as a different fan wrote, “RIP Terence Stamp, responsible for one of the most sensational line readings in cinema history,” sharing a clip of Stamp from The Limey.

Meanwhile, yet another X user shared a quote from the same movie, writing, “‘There’s one thing I don’t understand. The thing I don’t understand is every motherf***ing word you’re saying.’ RIP Terence Stamp.”