Based on the comic book hit, Marvel Animation’s Marvel Zombies is reaching Disney+ viewers with its decomposing hand a bit earlier than expected, as the four-episode series now premieres on September 24, a few days earlier than its original release date of October 3.

The quartet of episodes will entertain the more macabre viewers with its eerie take on Marvel characters, who have undergone a startling transformation, trading in their capes and heroics for rotting flesh and an insatiable hunger for the living.

Here is everything we know so far about Marvel Animation’s horror series, Marvel Zombies.

When will Marvel Zombies premiere?

All four episodes will debut on Wednesday, September 24.

What is Marvel Zombies about?

Originally introduced in Disney+’s What If…? animated series, Season 1 Episode 5, “What If… Zombies?!,” the story follows an alternate version of Avengers: Endgame and Ant-Man and the Wasp, in which events from those stories lead to a massive outbreak of the undead on Earth.

The story begins when Hank Pym attempts to rescue his wife Janet van Dyne from the Quantum Realm, only to discover she has been infected with a quantum virus that turns her into a flesh-eating zombie. This leads to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes being infected one by one, just as Thanos then lands on a zombie-infected Earth. The episode ends with a zombified Thanos brandishing a nearly complete Infinity Gauntlet.

The series will probably be set in the world created by this alternate timeline.

Will Marvel Zombies be similar to the comic?

Perhaps. The iconic comic run told a different story than what appeared in “What If… Zombies?!,” offering its own take on who the heroes were, who the villains were, and who became infected. It also presented a vastly different origin for how the virus reached the Avengers, which iconic plotlines were marred by zombies, and how the story concluded.

However, “What If… Zombies?!” included nods to a few comic plotlines and panels, so fans should keep an eye out for those in the series.

Who will star in Marvel Zombies?

Marvel Zombies will feature the voices of MCU stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour as Yelena Belova and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (Thunderbolts* and Black Widow), Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch (WandaVision), Awkwafina as Katey (Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings), Simu Liu as Shang-Chi (Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings), Randall Park as Jimmy Woo (WandaVision and Ant-Man), Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop (Hawkeye), Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams (Ironheart), Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (The Marvels), and Hudson Thames as Spider-Man (What If…?).

Who is behind Marvel Zombies?

Created by Zeb Wells, Marvel Zombies is directed and exec produced by Bryan Andrews, penned by Matthew Chauncy, and produced by Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar. The series also features a bunch of big names of folks long associated with the Marvel brand, including exec producers Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt.

Does Marvel Zombies have a trailer?

No, not yet. But check back for updates.

Marvel Zombies, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 24, Disney+