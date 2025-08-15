Watch Ken Jennings Make a Dirty Joke in ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 41 Blooper Reel

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Don’t let his record fool you: Ken Jennings messes up on Jeopardy! all the time. The host fumbles over his words over and over again in a new Jeopardy! blooper reel from Season 41 that’s sure to put a smile on your face. A lot of the bloopers show Jennings tripping up his words and having to repeat reactions to players, but there’s a moment where he playfully makes the contestants and audience laugh with a well-timed “that’s what she said.”

The blooper reel was shared as hiatus entertainment while fans wait for Jeopardy! Season 42 to premiere on Monday, September 8. In the video, embedded above, Jennings laughs with a bunch of Jeopardy! players as he repeats his responses whenever he flubs his lines. His dirty joke comes in around the 40-second mark, when he says to a player, “How big do you wanna go?” He waits a beat before saying, “That’s what she said.”

The crowd cracks up, and Jennings laughs and makes fun of himself when saying, “That doesn’t even make sense.”

Later on, Jennings fields a question from an audience member while the crew resets on stage, and the question makes everyone burst out laughing.

“Do you ever finish a particular episode and at the end you realize, ‘Boy, this contestant don’t know s**t’?” the fan asks. Jennings replies with a reference to the woman who ended his historic 74-game Jeopardy! winning streak, Nancy Zerg.

“I do remember, I lost to this lovely woman from Ventura named Nancy Zerg, who knew Final Jeopardy when I did not,” Jennings says, “and you know what she thought? She was like, ‘That guy don’t know s**t.'”

And don't miss Jeopardy! when the game show returns this fall.

Jeopardy!, Season 42 Premiere, Monday, September 8, Check Local Listings