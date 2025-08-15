The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Tajh Bellow is soaking in his Daytime Emmy nomination for his role as T.J. Ashford on General Hospital, but fans are wondering if the actor plans on returning to Port Charles any time soon.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday (August 12), Bellow shared a video thanking fans for their congratulations, noting that he has “been taking my time, processing the nomination.”

“I just want to say thank you for all of the congratulatory messages and the outpouring of support for TJ and that heartbreaking storyline,” he continued. “It was a privilege to be afforded the space as a Creole Black man to grieve and hurt and really wrestle and tackle that raw emotion, and then for that to be visible to millions of viewers, I think that is important storytelling.”

Bellow’s character was part of an emotional storyline in which he and his girlfriend, Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos), were hoping to welcome a baby via a surrogate (Kate Mansi‘s Kristina Corinthos-Davis). However, Kristina ended up losing the baby after smashing through the Metro Court window during an argument with Ava Jerome (Maura West).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tajh Romell Bellow (@tajhbellow)

The devastating loss put a heavy strain on TJ and Molly’s relationship, and they ultimately called things off. Bellow last appeared on the long-running ABC soap opera on the December 6, 2024 episode. Last month, he received a Daytime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category for his performance in the role.

After saying he hopes his role as TJ “opens doors for more people that look like me and talk like me,” Bellow touched on whether fans will see him back in Port Charles in the future.

“As far as the future of TJ, if he’ll be back and in the capacity of which he’ll be back, I can’t speak to that yet,” he shared. “But I am excited about upcoming projects that are on the way and… more diverse storytelling.”

Bellow, whose previous credits include Filthy Preppy Teens, K.C. Undercover, Bosch, and NCIS, will be attending Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles this fall for his Master’s in Entertainment Leadership and Management, per MichaelFairmanTV.

Fans and friends reacted to Bellow’s latest Instagram post in the comments, including his former General Hospital castmate Marc Anthony Samuel, who wrote, “More diverse storytelling is where it’s at! Congratulations, bro.”

Bellow’s TV mom, Tanisha Harper, also commented, writing, “I’m so excited for you! Doing big things!”

“Congratulations! You were excellent in such an important storyline. I hated how it ultimately ended, though,” one fan added.

“So ready for you to come back!!! We love you!” added another.

Another wrote, “Ohh so my TJ coming back!! I HOPE anyway!!🙂🙃”

“So happy for your nomination!! So deserving.. I as crying right along with you !! I’ll be rooting for you and miss you so much !!!” said one fan.