Kate Gosselin Breaks Down Why She Still Works After Reality TV Fame

Despite being a reality TV star, Kate Gosselin still deals with everyday financial struggles.

Gosselin opened up about her job as a pediatric home health care nurse in a recent TikTok clip. In the post’s comments, some fans questioned why Gosselin still worked a regular job, assuming she still had some of her reality TV earnings set aside.

“What happened with all the income from the show. I hate that you are having to work 12 hour shifts,” one fan commented. Gosselin replied, writing, “Honestly? Providing for 8 kids, college funds which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more and LAWYERS. Sickening but I was drug into court constantly and that costs A TON.”

She continued, “Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers: It’s okay. I’m helping other families and I feel needed and I enjoy helping!”

Kate rose to fame alongside her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, and their eight kids — twins Cara and Mady, 24, and sextuplets Alexis, Leah, Hannah, Collin, Aaden, and Joel, 21 — on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8. The show ran for five seasons from 2007 to 2009 before relaunching as Kate Plus 8 following the couple’s 2009 divorce. Kate Plus 8 aired for six seasons from 2010 to 2017.

Kate has appeared on several other reality TV shows over the years, including Kate Plus Date, Dancing With the Stars, The Celebrity Apprentice, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

“All of that tv work, and she has to work now 🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨,” another fan commented underneath Kate’s TikTok. In her reply, Gosselin shared that her kids “have enough college money to go to college and beyond.” She went on to note, “I achieved my goal but have no personal retirement 😢.”

In another response, Gosselin said she doesn’t regret focusing her finances on her kids’ well-being. “I wanted them to have something back for giving up their privacy etc,” she wrote. “They traveled, lived in a beautiful home, went to private school AND had enough money for college plus! Whew!”

She added in a third reply, “8 kids is a lot of ppl to provide for! Wouldn’t change it but would be nice to relax!”

In the TikTok clip, Kate spoke about her day while doing household chores after a 12-hour work shift. “My patient and I did a bunch of things. We went on the swings together. We went to a birthday party. We played in the water. We spent a lot of time outside. My patient loves to spend time outside,” she shared. “And I, of course, did all of the medical care as well — feeding, bathing, and all the things. And so, now I work again tomorrow morning, so I have to get my dishes loaded into the dishwasher, get my dishwasher running, so I can go to bed and get up early and do it all over again.”