Kate Gosselin Details the Touching Tribute to Her 8 Kids in Her Home

Despite her family’s ups and downs, Kate Gosselin still shows her love for all eight of her kids in her home.

The reality star put a touching piece of home décor on display in a recent TikTok upload after a fan asked about it in the comments of a previous post. “I just noticed the ‘hands’ on top of the entry way. what is that about?” the fan comment read.

Standing in her kitchen, Gosselin said she had been asked about the hand decoration “a few times” and decided to reveal the story behind the art. “So, it’s all eight of my kids’ hands. I used to have them in Pennsylvania across the doorway where the kitchen table was, and then it went into the dining room. You might never have caught it. Maybe some of you did,” she explained. “But all eight of my hands were in that doorway between the kitchen and the dining room.”

After moving into her current home, Gosselin said she “knew exactly what was gonna go up on those little ledges,” referring to the window ledges separating her kitchen and other living spaces.

“They’re in birth order, so it’s Cara, Mady, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel,” she added. “They were made by a friend of mine. You might remember Carla that used to come help. Her brother made them. She traced their hands for me and surprised me, and he cut them out. And there’s their name and it was in 2009, that it was done.”

Gosselin ended the video by calling the hands “a prized possession.”

Kate shares her eight children — twins Cara and Mady, 24, and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Leah, Aaden, Collin, and Joel, 21 — with her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin. The family rose to fame on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8, which ran for five seasons from 2007 to 2009. The show later relaunched as Kate Plus 8 following the pair’s 2009 divorce. The show aired for six seasons from 2010 to 2017.

In recent years, Kate’s relationship with Hannah and Collin has become strained after Jon gained custody of the two. In a July 2023 Instagram post, Kate claimed that Collin struggled with “multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years,” for which he was placed in “a facility following years of outpatient treatment.”

Colin, for his part, accused Kate of child abuse in a September 2024 interview with The U.S. Sun, claiming his mother would “zip-tie him up and lock him in the basement for days on end, before getting him diagnosed with a slew of psychiatric and behavioral conditions.” Medical records obtained by the outlet stated that Collin did not have autism, ADHD, bipolar disorder, PTSD, oppositional defiant disorder, or obsessive compulsive disorder, despite being previously diagnosed with them.

Earlier this year, Kate mentioned Collin and Hannah in a birthday post for the sextuplets’ 21st birthday. “And just like that, they turned 21! Happy Birthday to my 6! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #GosselinSextuplets,” she captioned Instagram pics of herself with Alexis, Leah, Aaden, and Joel enjoying drinks at a restaurant.

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.