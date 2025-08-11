Ryan Seacrest might still be hung up on his ex. The Wheel of Fortune host admitted on his radio show that it takes a long time for him to get over his exes.

During the August 5 episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the host talked with his cohosts, Tanya Rad and Sisanie, about how to get over an ex after a breakup. Ryan Seacrest made a shocking admission.

“Tanya with a tip on going through a breakup and getting over your ex,” he said. “I don’t know. It takes a long time for one of us here on the show to get over it. It takes a long time.”

“One of us,” Sisanie laughed.

“I don’t know if you ever really do get over them,” Seacrest replied. “I guess you guys have.”

Rad then went into her tip, which was to stop focusing on the good in the relationship. “Find photos of your ex that give you the major ick, put them all in one photo album, look at those photos, and you’re so icked out, you don’t remember the good.”

Ryan Seacrest said he doesn’t typically take photos like that when he is in a relationship with someone. Instead, he suggested writing down what drives you crazy about your ex. “So, when you do break up, you’ve got a record of them,” he said.

Although Seacrest has been with a handful of women, he has never been married or had children. His most recent relationship was with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky, 26, from 2021 to 2024. They kept their relationship pretty private.

However, Seacrest seemed to be over his ex when he asked Rad if any of her friends were single after she told him they had asked about him after her wedding. She shared that three of her friends who asked were single.

“Well, let’s go do something,” Seacrest said, which made his cohosts laugh. “What’s the next thing you’re going to do?” He suggested going to an exercise class together.

The host also admitted in May on Live With Kelly and Mark that he “never wants to get married” because at his age, 50, he “might die soon.”