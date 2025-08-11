‘Great British Baking Show’s Paul Hollywood Says Brother Was Victim of ‘Unprovoked’ Attack

Paul Hollywood is asking his followers for any information to help track down an individual who allegedly assaulted his brother, Lee Hollywood, in a “nasty and unprovoked” attack.

The Great British Baking Show judge took to Instagram on Sunday (August 10), sharing a news release from Wirral Police about a man who was attacked while out walking his dog on Friday evening (August 8). In the post’s caption, Paul confirmed the victim was his brother.

“If you have information regarding this attack on Friday night, the person in question who was attacked is my brother Lee. Any information please follow details above Thankyou,” he wrote.

According to Wirral Police, which didn’t identify Lee by name, a man in his 50s was taken to hospital for treatment on Friday after suffering injuries to his back and face following an attack in Leasowe, England.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Hollywood (@paul.hollywood)

Lee was said to have been walking his dog in a field at around 7:10 pm GMT, when his pet and a different dog, being walked by another male, began to bark at each other. “The dogs were separated by the male who then became irate,” the police stated.

As Lee was walking away, the male allegedly approached him from behind and punched him to the floor. He then proceeded to kick the victim in his face before fleeing the scene.

“This was a nasty and unprovoked assault which left the man needing hospital treatment,” Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said in a statement. “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Links View Playing fields or Shackleton Road at around 7 p.m. last night who heard or saw the incident or saw the male leaving the area to contact us.”

An investigation is now underway, with police looking to obtain CCTV footage from the area.

Lee, who, like Paul, is a baker, spoke about their sibling relationship in a 2016 interview with The Daily Mail. “I’m the grafter of the family, Paul’s too busy with Bake Off. The last time he made a proper loaf was about ten years ago,” he joked.

“Our Paul and I are very close and I watch Bake Off when I can, but it’s mainly on catch-up because I’m always here [at a bakery he ran at the time in Wirral],” he added. “I came in today at 7 a.m. and I will still be here at 8 p.m. tonight.”