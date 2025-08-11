Alan Tudyk Seemingly Reveals Why ‘Resident Alien’ Was Canceled & Hints at Revival

The cult favorite Syfy/USA series Resident Alien wrapped up its run on Friday (August 8), but the show’s lead star, Alan Tudyk, has given hope for a potential revival somewhere down the line.

Chris Sheridan, the show’s creator, previously announced the cancelation to TV Insider, saying, “I knew going into [Season 4] that this was likely going to be our final season… I’m so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series.”

On Sunday (August 10), Tudyk responded to a fan on the social media app Threads, where he opened up about the reasons behind the cancelation, plus the possibility of reviving the series in the future.

Tudyk was replying to a video of himself, where he summed up Season 4 in three words, saying, “The last season.”

“Whoa whoa whoa the mic failed to pick up the last part of the sentence,” he wrote in response. “The last season …….in its current incarnation on SYFY and or Discovery but certainly under the UNIVERSAL banner.”

Resident Alien aired on Syfy between 2021 and 2024 before coming close to cancelation after the third season. The show was eventually picked up for a fourth and final season, which was simulcast on Syfy and USA.

Tudyk listed some of the reasons that led to the axing while also speaking on the chances of the show returning on a different network. “But hopefully one day after an appropriate time for the business to find its feet again after being gutted by changing business models and evolving media options for an aging and simultaneous younger audience,” he said.

Season 4 episodes averaged around 400,000 viewers, combining both the Syfy and USA audiences. This was down on the third season, which averaged about 500,000 per episode.

Fans jumped into the comments to react to Tudyk’s post, with one Threads user writing, “This won’t be the last season, we’re waiting for more.”

“Thank you for such a BEAUTIFUL show! It truly showed the human element and how good humans can be! You guys made me laugh when I truly needed it most!” said another.

“It should be “The last season… for now!” Still waiting on the next Firefly movie or season. I am holding out hope,” wrote one commenter, referencing another beloved Tudyk sci-fi show that was axed.

Another added ,”I’d love for Resident Alien to come back somewhere.”

“I truly hope this show is picked up by an adventurous and supportive studio. Alan, you are a treasure, sir,” one fan commented.

“You and the team are going to be missed. Thanks for the joy and tears,” said another.

Based on the comic book of the same name by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, Resident Alien centered on an extraterrestrial (Tudyk) who crash-lands on Earth with a mission to wipe out humanity but finds himself in a moral dilemma after taking over the identity of a doctor.