‘Gilded Age’ Finale, JFK Jr. the ‘American Prince,’ Hallmark’s Chicken Sisters Return, Escape from ‘The Institute’

Matt Roush
HBO’s The Gilded Age ends its third season with a tale of two balls in Newport. A CNN docuseries profiles the late John F. Kennedy Jr. Hallmark’s tasty Southern-fried The Chicken Sisters returns for a second season. The Stephen King thriller The Institute picks up steam when one of the young prisoners of the facility housing kids with paranormal powers manages to escape.

Denee Benton as Peggy Scott in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3 finale
Karolina Wojtasik / HBO

The Gilded Age

Season Finale

SUNDAY: The Russell family is in crisis after last week’s shocking shooting incident, but the main event in the Season 3 finale of the diverting period drama is set in Newport, the setting for two balls serving the old and new-money elite and the Black aristocracy. Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) pledges to allow divorced women into her grand affair, much to the consternation of Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy). And Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) hopes her budding relationship with the well-heeled Dr. Kirkland (Jordan Donica) can survive revelations about her unhappy past. While the return to America of new duchess Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) is a point of pride for her manipulative mother Bertha, there are consequences in her own marriage. But as Scarlett O’Hara once famously said, “Tomorrow is another day.” And a fourth season is forthcoming.

'I Am JFK Jr.' trailer

American Prince: JFK Jr.

Series Premiere

SATURDAY: The hunk who would be king, a global celebrity who rivaled the similarly gone-too-soon and telegenic Princess Diana, John F. Kennedy Jr. is the subject of a three-part biographical docuseries. His lineage, a martyred president as father and a world-famous style icon as mother, made him a media sensation from the moment he saluted his father’s coffin on his third birthday. American Prince follows the young and charismatic Kennedy’s path toward rejecting a political career and embracing journalism as the founder of George magazine. After wedding Carolyn Bessette, the couple became relentless tabloid fodder until their death in a small-plane crash in 1999, when he was only 38.

The Chicken Sisters Hallmark - Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson, Wendie Malick
Hallmark Media / Kailey Schwerman

The Chicken Sisters

Season Premiere

SUNDAY: Hatchets and grudges were buried at the end of the first season of this charming dramedy when chicken-restaurant rivals Gus (Wendie Malick) and Nancy (Lea Thompson) created their own Chicken Sisters establishment, with Gus’s daughters Amanda (Schuyler Fisk) and Mae (Genevieve Angelson) on board. But they didn’t count on Amanda’s estranged husband and Nancy’s son, Frank Jr. (James Kot), who unfairly won the Kitchen Clash TV showdown, opening his own chicken franchise in the heart of town. As Season 2 opens, JAG alum David James Elliott joins the cast as a mystery man from Gus’s past.

Joe Freeman as Luke Ellis — 'The Institute'
Chris Reardon / MGM+

The Institute

SUNDAY: It took long enough, but with only two more episodes to go after this week, the adaptation of Stephen King’s page-turner finally brings its two heroes together: Luke (Joe Freeman), the telepathically gifted young prisoner who’s managed to escape the horrors of The Institute, and ex-cop good Samaritan Tim (Ben Barnes), whose suspicions about the secret facility bear fruit when he encounters the desperate Luke. Their ordeal is just beginning, though, with cold-blooded Institute director Ms. Sigsby (Mary-Louise Parker) determined to contain the damage from the Institute’s first escape in 70 years.

