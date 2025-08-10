Where No One Has Gone Before For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Newsletter:

“I can’t say anything” about Puppet Spock, Ethan Peck says of the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 episode.

Yes, the most fun show on television is going to have a puppet episode in its penultimate season (the third is currently airing). And while Peck can’t say anything specific, he did tell TV Insider his reaction upon hearing about this episode.

“‘What? Are you serious? That sounds totally insane. Are we actually going to do that?’ And that was the same feeling I had when we did the musical episode,” he admits. “I don’t see a lot of shows that take swings quite like that, big genre swings like that. So when it first started happening, it seemed like it would just be a rumor, it would never come to fruition. And when we heard about this, we were like, ‘No, come on. Really? That’s just crazy.’ And then it happened and it’s going to be, I think, a really special episode. I hope it will be.”

Paul Wesley, who is a special guest star as James Kirk (before he’s captain of the Enterprise), told us that he’s “jealous” he’s not in the puppet episode. But he, too, commented on the big strides that the show takes.

“What I love about Strange New Worlds is that every single episode is its own movie. It’s an episodic series with serialized elements, but at the end of the day, you can actually tune in, and each episode is a completely different theme,” he explained. “It’s almost like everything is obviously a space adventure, but in a weird way, you’re exploring so many different genres.”

The upcoming puppet episode was announced as part of Star Trek Universe’s Comic-Con panel, with a first look unveiled of Puppet Pike (Anson Mount) — yes, complete with the hair — along with the news that it would be part of the fourth season. In June, Paramount+ announced that Strange New Worlds will end with its fifth season.

