Start building! Fox is bringing back its creative competition series, but using kids as contestants this time for LEGO Masters Jr.

LEGO Masters host Will Arnett hands over the reins to Kelly Osbourne, who knows her way around the colorful bricks after competing in 2023. “Kelly was a revelation,” says executive producer Michael Heyerman, who also works on the flagship show. “When she joined us for one of our Holiday Bricktacular episodes, her energy and genuine enthusiasm were so infectious that she immediately caught our eye.”

When it came to selecting her as host, Heyerman says, “She has this incredible ability to connect with the kids on their level — she’s part cheerleader, part mentor, and part fellow fan. We felt that she was the perfect fit to lead a show that celebrates pure imagination and joy. Her passion for the LEGO brand is entirely authentic, and she brings a warmth and playfulness to the show that makes every kid — and every viewer — feel right at home.”

In the season opener on August 18, five teams of young builders tackle a challenge celebrating 100 years of Disney animation. “We’ve created a magnificent, motorized Lego train track, and each team will choose a section dedicated to an iconic Disney duo, such as Mickey and Minnie,” Heyerman explains, revealing that every team of builders is also paired with “an incredible celebrity teammate.”

“The team dynamic is where the true heart of the LEGO Masters Jr. lies,” Heyerman explains. “What we witnessed was truly heartwarming. Watching the celebrities feed off the pure, unbridled energy and passion of their young partners was an unexpected element of the show that adds a layer of fun and collaboration that is unique to our series.”

Despite the “Jr.” title, Heyerman promises minimal changes to the regular LEGO Masters format. “The transition was surprisingly seamless,” he says. “The sheer imagination and natural skill of our junior builders meant we didn’t have to scale back the creative demands.” Gear up for some jaw-dropping results!

Lego Masters Jr., Series Premiere, Monday, August 18, 8/7c, Fox