Charlamagne Tha God Calls ‘The View’ ‘Ridiculous’ for Its Lack of Conservative Guests

Charlamagne Tha God has taken issue with the lack of political diversity among The View‘s show guests.

“I think it’s ridiculous that The View has had … 102 left-leaning guests and zero conservatives,” he shared on the Monday, August 4, episode of The Breakfast Club radio show. “That is ridiculous to have a platform and … only talk to people that you agree with. That makes no sense whatsoever to me.”

He also thanked Lara Trump for having him as a guest on her Fox News series, My View with Lara Trump, on Saturday, August 2, during which they discussed daytime and late-night talk shows allegedly alienating conservative audiences with their content.

In addition to praising Charlamagne for having people of differing political beliefs on his radio show, Trump brought up a report stating that The View has hosted 102 liberal guests on the show since the beginning of this year and zero conservatives.

“I think it’s very important ’cause I think a lot of times people talk about folks they never talk to,” Charlamagne told Trump. “And if you think that a person is spreading misinformation, if you think that a person is lying, then bring them on your platform and have that conversation. Present the facts, present the truth, and then let the people decide.”

He continued, “I think that’s ridiculous to never ever have anybody on your show that you don’t agree with or have an opposing view of you [or] is from a different political party. Because at the end of the day, man, regardless of who’s in the White House, that person represents all of America, and I reserve the right to criticize both parties.”

It’s worth noting that the lineup of cohosts includes members of both political parties. Whoopi Goldberg considers herself a member of neither political party but tends to have liberal leanings, while Sara Haines identifies as an independent. Meanwhile, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin are declared Democrats, while Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin are both members of the Republican party, and Griffin even worked for Trump’s first administration. All six announced their backing of Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Trump went on to ask the radio personality who he would like to see campaign for president in 2028, to which he suggested that The Daily Show‘s Jon Stewart run for office. “If we’re talking about a change agent coming from the outside that’s really gonna shake things up, and somebody that I feel like can speak to all people,” he said. “Plus, he’s a celebrity who actually knows what they’re talking about.”

Charlamagne went on to joke, “Maybe a Jon Stewart/[Stephen] Colbert ticket ’cause, you know, Colbert’s not gonna have a job. He’s not working because of President Trump, so they say.”

CBS shocked fans last month by announcing that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will end in May 2026, a decision they stated was purely for financial purposes. However, many have speculated that the show was canceled to appease President Donald Trump following his recent $16 million lawsuit with CBS’s parent company, Paramount. He previously accused 60 Minutes of heavily editing an interview featuring former Vice President Harris back in 2024.

The president, for his part, denied he played a role in the series’ cancellation in a July 29 Truth Social post. “Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true!” he wrote. “The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!”

Targeting other late-night hosts, he continued, “Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon. The only real question is, who will go first? Show Biz and Television is a very simple business. If you get Ratings, you can say or do anything. If you don’t, you always become a victim. Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow.”