‘Jeopardy!’ Fans on Coping With ‘Summer Hiatus Depression’

What is… Season 42 needs to come sooner? Jeopardy! fans are coping with “summer hiatus depression” as the game show takes a six-week break. The reruns go until September 5, with the new season beginning on Monday, September 8.

During the summer hiatus, Jeopardy! is reairing the 2025 Tournament of Champions and Jeopardy Invitational Tournament, as well as the Season 41 finale. Week one of the ToC has already been shown, but fans feel like they can’t last five more weeks.

“Anyone else feeling the Jeopardy summer hiatus depression??” a Reddit user asked.

“I’m down badddddd. The last six months were the first time in my life that I was watching Jeopardy every single night with my girlfriend. It started over Christmas break when I watched a couple of episodes with my mom, and I was hooked. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been watching since I was a baby. But a switch flipped after the holidays this year, and I became religious about tuning in every single night, tracking the champion’s performance, and trying to get as many answers right as possible,” they continued.

“How the heck do you all survive without a constant drip of Jeopardy to your veins! The sadness is compounded by the severe lack of streaming options for past seasons. And I know some of you may be more law-abiding than myself, but even the options for torrenting past episodes are pretty lackluster (really only Celebrity episodes with consistent seeders).”

“Any guidance for a newly-obsessed Jeopardy! fan for making it to the fall without going crazy??” the Reddit user ended.

Many fans said they were sad too because they watched the game show during dinner every night. “Now, we have to watch the news,” one fan wrote. “My DVR is lonely.”

“I feel lost every night at 7:30,” another said.

“It’s only been 3 d**n days,” one fan commented.

Other fans said they are watching reruns and Pop Culture Jeopardy! to pass the time. Some fans don’t want to watch the summer reruns because they didn’t want to watch the recent tournaments. “How about some old Art Fleming reruns from 1964- 1975?” one suggested.

“What I would like to see is some reruns from years past with Alex [Trebek]!” said another.

Good news for fans who are too busy to watch Jeopardy! when it airs. Both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will be available to stream in September after their new seasons begin.

With only five weeks left until Season 42, how are you coping? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, Season 42, September 8, check local listings