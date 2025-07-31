Here Are Their Stories For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 production is in full swing as the stars take to the streets of New York City for filming, and while it’s too tough to discern what storylines Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and team will be tackling, it’s more than clear Kelli Giddish is fully back as Amanda Rollins.

Giddish was spotted on set alongside Hargitay and their costar Peter Scanavino, who plays Sonny Carisi in the long-running procedural drama from executive producer Dick Wolf, as they filmed scenes around the city on July 29. As the images reveal, despite the late hour of the shoot, NYC’s heatwave had the cast members cooling themselves down with hand-held fans.

Still, everyone was all smiles as they posed together for photographers between scenes for the series. As fans will recall, Giddish’s full-time return as Rollins was announced earlier this year in May.

In the photos above and below, Giddish’s return is just as welcome for her costars as it’s sure to be for fans. The actress originally joined the crime drama as a series regular in Season 13 and exited in Season 24. After that, Giddish returned for a handful of episodes in Season 25, but only on a guest star basis. When Rollins first left, she and Carisi got married, she left the NYPD, and began teaching. She occasionally consulted on SVU cases.

In Season 26, Rollins returned in a recurring role, working in Intelligence and then being promoted to sergeant. As fans will recall, when she left SVU, she was only a detective. Based on the newest images, it appears she is teaming back up with Benson and Carisi on the work front.

In September 2024, Giddish told TV Insider, “Rollins loves her new job. She says it’s like getting to eavesdrop on the whole world. And I feel like she’s really happy, and it’s fun to play that version of Rollins.”

Meanwhile, Hargitay more recently spoke about Giddish’s full-time return, “It is so purely joyful to me. She is a formidable actress and an incredibly creative partner, and has been such a joy and huge part of the fabric of SVU. I love her, and I love acting with her and co-creating with her, and it feels like home with her… So, I am ecstatic about her return.”

Let us know what you think about the exciting images in the comments section, and stay tuned for more on Giddish’s return as Rollins.

Law & Order: SVU, Season 27 Premiere, Thursday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC