NBC’s Brilliant Minds Season 2 is adding to the hospital roster in a big way.

Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta will appear in the premiere episode of the season, and from Love on the Spectrum, fan favorite Connor Tomlinson will guest star in the third episode.

Williams will play a gossip hound named Bitsy, described as “an affluent Upper West Side housewife who sees Dr. Carol Pierce at her private practice.”

Tomlinson will play a character named Tom, a person who lives in a group home and loves spy stories. He crosses paths with the doctors during their investigation.

In addition to Williams and Tomlinson, Molly Bernard from Younger and Laura Vandervoort from The Handmaid’s Tale will round out the group of familiar faces joining the second season of NBC’s hit show.

Bernard will play Lauren Brooks, a “a young professional looking for love who finds herself in her worst nightmare: she has a mental health crisis while filming a reality dating show,” while Vandervoort will portray Cynthia Grudko, the wife of an MMA fighter whose husband begins experiencing strange symptoms.

Brilliant Minds is a drama inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks and follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist (played by Zachary Quinto) as he leads his team of interns while they explore the last great frontier – the human mind.

Brilliant Minds, Monday, September 22, 10/9c, NBC