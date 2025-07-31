Deadliest Catch fans were shocked when longtime favorite fishermen Jonathan Hillstrand and Andy Hillstrand left the show in 2017. However, while Jonathan returned in 2020, Andy has not come back.

While Andy has not publicly discussed his reason for leaving the show, there are a few factors that may have gone into it. Scroll down for everything we know and an update on where Andy is now.

Why did Andy Hillstrand leave Deadliest Catch?

It’s possible that some legal issues played a part in Andy’s decision to leave the show. In 2015, he and Jonathan were sued by one of their crew members, David “Beaver” Zielinski, who was injured on the job when a firework he was holding prematurely exploded.

The incident took place aboard Jonathan and Andy’s Time Bandit boat in 2013. Zielinski said the Hillstrands were responsible for his maimed hand because Time Bandit marketed the fireworks that were being used, according to News Times.

In 2017, a jury sided with Zielinski and he was awarded $1.35 million after testifying that the injury ended his career as a crab fisherman, according to Seattle PI. The jury initially determined that Zielinski should get $2.7 million in compensation, but later halved the amount after finding him half responsible for the injuries.

Years earlier, in 2010, the Hillstrands also found themselves at odds with Discovery after they were sued by the network for allegedly not finishing filming a spinoff they signed on for. They announced that they would be leaving the show, but ended up reaching a settlement just weeks later and returned.

“There was a lot of misunderstanding,” Andy told Entertainment Weekly. “We thought Discovery had everything they needed but then they came back and said they needed pickup shots so our schedule was pretty much screwed. It got to the point in our relationship where something had to change and we just said enough’s enough. So we butted heads for a while.”

It’s unclear if their relationship with the network improved in the years that followed.

What is Andy Hillstrand doing now?

Since leaving the show, Andy has retreated from the public eye. He and his wife previously owned Hobby Horse Acres, a horse ranch in Indiana, but have since sold the business. The couple managed a stable of horses and offered riding lessons to children at the 17-acre ranch.

He has been married to his wife, Sabrina, for more than 30 years. They have two daughters and some grandchildren.

Deadliest Catch, Season 21 premiere, Friday, August 1, 8/7c, Discovery Channel