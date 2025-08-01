Despite being one of America’s richest self-made women, Diane Hendricks has never forgotten where she came from. The billionaire goes back to these roots for Betting on Beloit. The new series airing on A&E centers on Hendricks and her accomplished daughter Konya Hendricks Schuh as they work together to revitalize Beloit, Wisconsin. It was once ranked as the state’s worst city to live in by USA Today.

Diane built an empire from humble beginnings, going on to own ABC Supply Co. the largest wholesale construction supplier in the nation. This particular area was where she settled in the 1970s and emerged a titan of industry. As Beloit’s biggest employers, the company helped develop the region as an industrial epicenter. While Diane’s headquarters remained local, the 1990s saw too many industrial employers move overseas, forcing many residents of Beloit to find opportunity elsewhere.

Determined to restore Beloit to its former glory, the entrepreneur has spent the last several decades working to improve the city through major economic development efforts. In addition to building a new stadium and school, hotels and multiple restaurants, Diane revitalized the entire industrial riverfront, finding new uses for the once-abandoned factory buildings.

Now, she has tasked Konya to take it a step further. She enlisted the sharp real estate broker, who has a passion for design and a deep connection to the city, with leading the next phase of the revitalization effort. The 12 episodes follows Konya and her dynamic team, which includes her husband Matt (a plumbing contractor and former home builder), good friend and project manager Pete, and her realtor nephew Connor. Helping on these projects are also local artisans and designer friends Kristin and Mitch as they purchase, restore and reimagine historic homes throughout Beloit’s storied neighborhoods.

With her mother financing this ambitious venture, the stakes are high for Konya and her team as they try to achieve their collective mission. Turning once-neglected properties into vibrant dream homes for individuals and families ready to plant new roots in Beloit. Through grit, heart and a whole lot of Midwest spirit, they’re not just flipping houses—they’re rebuilding their community, one home at a time.

The August 2 episodes start with the first half hour where Konya decides it’s time to double down on their mission to fix up Beloit by giving the team a home base – their new office. As the office construction gets underway, Konya continues her search for homes to buy and finds one that has so much history. In the exclusive clip above, Konya gives Matt a first look at her newly renovated office, walking him through thoughtful details within the area. Nice touches like historic Beloit photos and custom light fixtures. The refreshed space reflects their ongoing dedication to revitalizing the community.

Then in the second half hour Konya and her team put their heads together to design a one-of-a-kind space that fuses old Beloit with a modern aesthetic; while Konya focuses on the new office and Connor navigates being a parent, they struggle to find a buyer for the modern house.

Betting on Beloit, Saturdays, 1/12c and 1:30/12:30c, A&E (Next Day on A&E’s website and on-demand)