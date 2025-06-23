Television viewers will get to know Konya Hendricks Schuh when the new series Betting on Beloit premieres July 12. Konya will star on the show as she helps to revitalize Beloit, a town that was once named Wisconsin’s “worst city to live in.”

The task of building Beloit back up was given to Konya by her mother Diane Hendricks, a self-made billionaire who started her company, ABC Supply, in the city back in 1982. Scroll down to learn more about Konya and the show.

What does Konya Hendricks Schuh do?

According to the first trailer for Betting on Beloit, Konya is a “broker and a businesswoman.” She has a background in real estate and design, which is why Diane felt she’d be the perfect person for the renovating job.

What is Betting on Beloit?

The show, which has been picked up for 12 episodes, will feature Konya and her team renovating neglected properties in the city. Her team members include her husband Matt (more on his background below), project manager Pete, and her nephew Connor, who’s also a realtor. Local artisans Kristin and Mitch are also part of the group.

“With grit, heart, and a whole lot of Midwest spirit, they’re not just flipping houses — they’re rebuilding their community, one home at a time,” a press release revealed.

In a trailer for the show, Diane said, “I just want to give back to the community that gave us a chance.” Konya added, “Our mission is to buy the worst houses on the block and rehab them so they’re absolute stunners.”

How did Diane Hendricks become a billionaire?

Diane has been on Forbes’ richest self-made women list for eight years. She founded ABC Supply with her late husband Ken, who died in 2007. The company is a wholesale distributor of roofing, siding, and windows.

Since Ken’s death, Diane has worked as the chair for the company, which made $20.7 billion in revenue in 2024, according to Forbes.

Diane’s net worth is estimated to be more than $22 billion, which puts her nearly $15 billion above the second woman on Forbes’ richest self-made women list for 2025.

Who is Konya Hendricks Schuh’s husband?

Konya is married to Matt Schuh, a plumber and former homebuilder.

The two tied the knot in August 2000, and Matt commemorated their 24th wedding anniversary in 2024. “Happy 24th to the Woman of my dreams!” he wrote. “Always my True North and the voice in my head…or I’m going crazy. Crazy in Love that is!…❤️this girl.”

Does Konya Hendricks Schuh have kids?

Yes, she and Matt share two children. Their son, Aidan, turned 22 in June 2025. “Aidan is kind, compassionate, adventurous, smart, handsome and he continues to keep us on our toes into adulthood!” Konya gushed on Instagram. “@aidan_schuh I’m soooo proud of you and wish you the best year yet!!! Today we move you out of your college apartment and into a new exciting chapter! Love you Snugs!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Schuh (@plumbob72)

Meanwhile, their daughter, Addison, who turns 25 in July, lives in New York City and is pursuing acting. “Addison had her 54 Below debut tonight in NYC🎤!” Konya shared in October 2024. “I HATE missing milestones for my kids no matter their ages. I’m so beyond proud of her determination to follow her dream.”

Betting on Beloit, Premiere, Saturday, July 12, 1p/12c, A&E