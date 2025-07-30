In every generation, there is a Chosen One. For the past two decades, the world has been without a Slayer. But that wrong is finally being righted, as the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival is now well underway and casting for the new series is moving full speed ahead.

However, although the iconic intro once stated that she alone would stand against the vampires, the demons, and the forces of darkness, that was never entirely true. It takes a loyal pack of Scoobies, aspiring Slayers, Watchers, alluring vampires, friendly werewolves, and other allies to help the Slayer in her quest.

In the reboot, Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to return as Buffy Summers, now taking on a mentor role for a new Slayer. She steps into a position similar to that of Watcher Rupert Giles, originally played by Anthony Head.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong has been cast as the new Slayer. Unlike Buffy, this Chosen One is not a former cheerleader with a knack for off-the-cuff comebacks. Described as shy, bookish, and more reserved, Armstrong presents a different kind of hero for a new generation.

Joining Armstrong are Sarah Bock, Ava Jean, and Faly Rakotohavana in the roles of Gracie, Larkin, and Hugo, who are speculated to be her potential Scoobies. Jack Cutmore-Scott and Daniel di Tomasso have also been cast as series regulars, portraying characters named Mr. Burke and Abe, respectively.

These are all fresh faces in the Buffy universe, but who else from the original series might return? Fans are eager to see a familiar face or two reappear in the revival to support Buffy and her new protégé. TV Insider spoke with Felicia Day about her experience working on the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer. According to Day, her appearance in Buffy marked her first break in show business and introduced her to the world of passionate fandoms.

“I started my career as a potential slayer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, so I was introduced to conventions and fan families very early,” said Day. “And the minute I did my first convention, sometime after Buffy, I knew that this is where I wanted to be.”

After she found out about the Buffy revival, Day began hoping that she would get the call to join the cast. In the original series, Day played Violet (a.k.a. “Vi”), a potential Slayer who was activated during the Battle of the Hellmouth and one of the few to actually survive. She’s best known for her battle cry, “These guys are dust.”

“I can only cross my fingers,” said Day. “That would be a dream role because it’s so interesting that they’re doing this and passing Buffy on to new generations, some of whom already carry a torch for the original show.”

She admitted, though, that if she had a choice between Buffy, Star Trek, and Supernatural, there would be a clear favorite…and it wouldn’t be Buffy.

“My dream is to be on a Star Trek or the new Buffy. But if I had to pick one show, it would be to bring Charlie back on Supernatural, because honestly, she’s just a really special character.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot, TBA, Hulu