‘Swamp People’: Ashley Jones Feared Husband Chad Was Killed in Terrifying Accident

Swamp People fan favorite Ashley ‘Deadeye’ Jones has opened up about how she feared her husband, Chad Jones, had died after recently suffering a serious ATV crash.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday (July 28), Ashley told her followers, “Earlier this month we had our world rocked by an atv wreck! One where I thought Chad was dead for a solid 5 min. Scariest 5 min of my life and I never want to experience that again!”

The concerns didn’t stop there, though, as Ashley explained how Chad was taken to the hospital for a CT scan. “The doctor came in and said his head looked good but they found something on his pancreas,” she shared. “I called Chad’s twin immediately and he got us an appointment with the best Dr in MS (He’s in anesthesiology so he has the good connections).”

Thankfully, the couple received good news. “They did another CT scan focusing on the pancreas and let me just tell y’all God does answer prayers! When we went back they found absolutely nothing!!!!” Ashley recalled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley DEADEYE Jones (@ashleydeadeyejones)

“I know [Chad’s] going to be mad I’m posting about it but I had let y’all know how thankful I am!” she continued. “I need so many more healthy years with him and pray God continues to answer our prayers!”

Chad works as an attorney who specializes in NFL concussion litigation and personal injury cases. In her post, Ashley said, “I know God has big plans for Chad to help as many NFL players as he can! I’m so proud of the hard work he does to support our family.”

She concluded, “He has the biggest heart for helping others and I truly believe God saved Chad that night bc he’s got so much left to do! So if you’re in the slumps, cry out to Him and let Him answer your prayers too!”

This isn’t the first time Ashley has spoken publicly about her belief in the power of prayer. In April, she asked her followers to send prayers to her 90-year-old grandmother, who was in the hospital and set to undergo “very invasive surgery.”

She followed-up later that same month, saying, “My grandmother was able to get her procedure done laparoscopically! Prayers answered! Y’all are the best! Thank you! 🙏🏼 She out of surgery and resting! She loves the attention so I’ll show her these posts later!”

Ashley rose to fame on History Channel’s Swamp People, appearing on Season 10 through Season 15 and the spinoff series Serpent Invasion. In January 2025, she announced she was leaving the show to spend more time with family; she shares three children with Chad.