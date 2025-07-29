Food Network Fans React After Brooke Williamson Shares Rare Photo With Her Son

Brooke Williamson enjoyed a special moment with her son, Hudson Roberts, over the weekend as the pair enjoyed a lavish dinner at the Alinea Restaurant in Beverly Hills.

The Food Network star took to her Instagram, where she shared a photo alongside her 17-year-old son. Williamson was wearing a red dress and gold hoop earrings, while Hudson was sporting a smart black suit. “The most unforgettable evening,” Williamson wrote in the post’s caption.

The BBQ Brawl judge, who is now dating fellow Food Network star Bobby Flay, first introduced fans to Hudson on Season 14 of Top Chef. Hudson was just 9 years old at the time when his mom won the Charleston-set season of the long-running cooking competition series.

Williamson first competed on Top Chef: Seattle in 2012, where she finished runner-up to Kristen Kish, who now hosts the show. She also appeared on Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions in 2020, which she won over celebrity chef Amanda Freitag.

Fans jumped into the Instagram comments to share their reactions to Williamson’s latest post, with many happy to see an update on Hudson.

“Hudson is so grown up now! What a super fun & amazing evening! It’s on my bucket list of foodie experiences!! You look gorgeous & that last slide had me 😂😂,” wrote one commenter.

“As a foodie and a mom, I cannot imagine anything more joyful than sharing a meal like this with my kids. I hope you and Hudson had the most magical evening! Also, he’s like a grown-ass man now… I can’t even! Lol,” said another.

“Amazing!! And who’s that man you’re with?😂❤️” another added.

Another wrote, “A memorable evening with your son @chefbrookew both of you look gorgeous 🔥.”

“Handsome Date ❤️,” added Top Chef Season 18 alum Maria Mazon.

The latest mom-and-son night out suggests Hudson may be expanding his palette. When Williamson first introduced viewers to Hudson on Top Chef, she admitted he was somewhat of a picky eater, despite her being a chef.

“It hasn’t changed his personality of being a very picky child,” she told Tasting Table in 2017, adding, “[though] there are probably foods that he is very familiar with and accepting of that others kids maybe aren’t.” But, she noted, “[he’s still a] separate-my-food-on-my-plate kind of kid.”